Welsh football club granted permission for new facilities despite ‘noise and burning’ complaints

Richard Evans, Local democracy reporter

A county council has given a local football club its blessing for improved facilities at their ground – despite concerns about “noise and burning” during development work.

At a planning committee meeting at Conwy County Council’s Coed Pella HQ, councillors discussed an application seeking permission for the improvements at Colwyn Bay Football Club’s at Llanelian Road.

The club sought permission to extend its changing rooms in line with Football Association of Wales rules, as well as retrospective approval to relocate the club shop and install new turnstiles, which have already been put in place.

The extension will provide additional floor space to allow for extra facilities, including a referees’ changing room, a delegates’ room, and a physio/media room. Space will also be created for a doping control room, a manager’s office, and home and away changing rooms.

Colwyn Bay Town Council had raised no objections to the proposals.

Speaking at yesterday’s (Wednesday’s) planning committee meeting at Conwy County Council’s Coed Pella headquarters, Cllr Gail Jones raised concerns about the retrospective nature of the application.

She also raised the impact of recent works on residents living nearby.

She said: “With regards to this being retrospective, I would have hoped that the football club, when they knew they were going up in the league, would have put plans in place so that they wouldn’t have to get the work done (and they had) got permission beforehand. It would have been very useful.

“My one point is public protection. While they’ve been doing some works at the club, we had a lot of noise and burning, which was detrimental to quite a few residents, and in the past they have not been very communicative with the council and local residents, so I would urge that we have more communication, that we set up some condition maybe for more communication because they are not communicative with the residents.”

Responding to the comments, planning officer Paula Jones told the committee she would not be able to impose specific communication conditions as part of the planning process.

Cllr Goronwy Edwards acknowledged the concerns but moved the recommendation to approve the application.

He said: “It’s unfortunate that the application is retrospective, but the work has been done, so I propose we accept the recommendation.”

The proposal was seconded by Cllr David Carr.

Cllr Nia Owen added: “I’m happy to support it. It’s important for us to support our sports clubs to be able to develop resources.”

Councillors voted unanimously to approve the planning application.