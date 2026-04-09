Welsh football club introduces new crest inspired by heritage

A Welsh football club has revealed its redesigned modern town crest in a major rebrand.

Supporters have been at the heart of the new design at Caernarfon Town Football Club, which follows a detailed period of consultation with the Cofi Army. Three separate fan consultations were held between 2023 and 2025, culminating in a final decision made in front of the supporters at the start of 2026.

The crest will appear on team shirts from the 2026/27 season, marking an exciting new chapter for the club.

The previous crest held a special place for many fans, but as Chairman Paul Evans explained: “We felt we needed a modern new crest that accurately represents us as a clubtoday.

“We believe we’re the most Welsh club in World football and this new design, incorporating the Owain Glyndwr dragon and sword, reflects our history, heritage and identity. We have worked closely with the supporters to create the crest and are excited to finally be able to reveal it. We hope everyone likes it.”

The process behind the new identity was simple in its ambition: to create a crest that sits in a more modern world, something taken from the old and made bold, enduring and entirely our own. A crest that moves the club forward, as a board, as a team and as a whole, with supporters at the heart of every decision made in its final iteration.

The crest is of a green dragon, one of the club’s key symbols, now takes centre stage as the main element of the crest. It holds a sword, placing the story of Owain Glyndŵr and the Battle of Twthill in 1401 at the heart of the design.

The name Caernarfon is clearly displayed, reflecting the club’s deep connection to the town and its community. A new, distinctive typeface will be used across the club’s platforms and materials as the brand continues to grow.

The yellow and green colours remain bold and prominent, staying true to the club’s identity and to the flag of Owain Gwynedd, which represents the town and the surrounding area.

Symbols of town and nation come together to make a proud statement that Caernarfon Town Football Club is the most Welsh football club in the world.

Ryan James, one of the creative directors and member of the media team, added, “A new crest does more than drive the club forward visually. It opens the door to significant marketing possibilities, making it easier to apply across garments, printed assets and a wider

general branding direction.

“Greater investment means stronger income streams and, in turn, the ability to improve the squad, the facilities and the experience for every supporter who walks through the gate, leading Caernarfon forward in pursuit of competing on the European stage, season after season.”

Further information will be shared soon, including exciting plans for the club’s future in the coming period.