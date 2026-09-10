Welsh football clubs introduce reusable cup technology

Nation.Cymru staff

Football supporters at two Welsh clubs are being encouraged to reuse their drinks cups as part of a new system aimed at cutting matchday waste.

Colwyn Bay FC and CPD Dinas Bangor City 1876 FC have become the first clubs in the Cymru Leagues to install technology developed by Welsh company Novira, which became the title sponsor of the three domestic leagues this season.

The system combines self-service drinks dispensers with collection points where supporters can return reusable cups after use.

Fans pay without cash at the drinks dispenser, while returned cups are collected, cleaned and put back into use rather than being thrown away.

The return points also contain cameras using artificial intelligence to examine what is left inside returned containers.

Novira says the information can help venues identify how much food and drink is being wasted, including whether portions are too large or particular products are regularly left unfinished.

The first system was launched at Bangor City Stadium on Saturday, September 5, when Dinas Bangor City drew 2-2 with Rhyl.

Novira staff were at the match to show supporters how to use the equipment.

The installations form part of the company’s partnership with the Football Association of Wales (FAW).

Novira became title partner of the Cymru Leagues for the 2026/27 season, with the competitions renamed the Novira Cymru Premier, Novira Cymru North and Novira Cymru South.

Novira chief executive Chris Smith said: “We’re incredibly proud to see our technology introduced into the first clubs in the Novira Cymru Leagues.

“Effective sustainability has to be practical if it’s going to make a difference. By making reuse simple for clubs and supporters, we can help reduce single-use waste without adding unnecessary complexity to matchday operations.

“Colwyn Bay and Bangor City are the first steps, and we’re excited to see how supporters respond and to continue working with clubs across Cymru.”

AI cameras

Chief Revenue Officer Mike Ward said: “What makes our approach different is that we don’t just track the packaging, we see what comes back inside it.

“The AI cameras in every bin record what’s actually left uneaten, so sites can see which portions are too big and which products nobody finishes.

“That takes cost out of the kitchen as well as waste out of the bin, and no other system in this market does it.”

The company says it plans to introduce the technology at more Cymru Leagues clubs.

Colwyn Bay supporters will be able to use the drinks system at the club’s next fixture against Connah’s Quay on Saturday, September 12.

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