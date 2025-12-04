Welsh football team submits plans to upgrade facilities

Lewis Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Cymru Premier football team Penybont FC has submitted plans to develop a new community and performance hub at the Dragon Bet Stadium in Bryntirion, Bridgend.

The plans were given in to the local council in September 2025 and could eventually see a new hub created next to the grandstand if given the go-ahead.

Under the proposals a classroom and mobility area with accessible female and male toilets, a designated disabled toilet, and lifts to the first floor would be situated on the ground floor.

The first floor would then see further female and male toilets along with a designated disabled toilet with a large community activity room and balcony.

The application says the vision of the chief executive of Penybont FC, Neil Ward, is for the building to provide permanent and accessible toilets for spectators inside the stadium.

At the moment supporters of the club use portable toilets which are described as unsuitable for women and disabled spectators who have to leave the match and make their way to the clubhouse to use the facilities.

The report said: “The proposal would see the erection of a one-and-half-storey building placed between the existing southern covered stand and the offices that are located to the south and south/east of the main artificial pitch.

“The area of land is currently improved grass and provides no amenity or biodiversity interest. The building is to be positioned over 3m away from the canopy spread of the trees that form the southern boundary of the site next to Llangewydd Road.”

The building would also be used by first team, academy, and women’s team players for “conditioning and pre-match and pre-training activation for the purposes of injury prevention”.

The application says this could also have a positive impact on the local road

network in reducing the car journeys that its 240 academy players would normally make to Bridgend College’s Pencoed Campus to complete their conditioning sessions.