Welsh foster services issue urgent call for more carers

Amelia Jones

The national network of Welsh Local Authority fostering services has appealed for more foster parents to help young parents develop their parenting skills and keep families together.

Parent and child fostering involves a foster carer welcoming a baby or young child alongside their parent into their home and nurturing their growing relationship, ultimately giving them the tools to live independently.

The need for this type of fostering is on the rise, but there is a significant shortage of foster carers available to accommodate demand.

Between April 2024 and March 2025, 138 parents with their children needed to be brought into care together in Wales. Only 20 of these were able to stay with local authority parent and child foster carers.

Another 29 were cared for by foster carers with independent fostering agencies, often far from their local community. The remaining 74 were placed in residential care, rather than a family home environment.

Foster Wales is calling for more people who can offer this type of foster care to help increase the availability of parent and child foster care in Wales.

Lorraine and Paul from Neath Port Talbot have been foster carers for 13 years. In that time, they’ve had 20 parents stay at their home with their children. They also have eight adult children of their own.

Paul said they have supported parents in many different circumstances, but the most frequent requiring care are young mums with babies.

He added: “If mum was to come to us four to six weeks prior to birth, then we can do a lot of the work to build a relationship and trust.

“Then when the baby is born, we can hit the ground running. We’ve got mum’s trust and she understands the process clearly. We’re going to work with them to create an environment where they can do good enough parenting.”

Paul said they receive constant support from a social worker, as well as any other services a parent might need while in their care. Being parent and child foster carers has also given their children a broader view of the world.

Paul said: “Our children have grown up in a safe, loving, caring, happy environment.

“So to be among children who have not had that kind of life has given them a much greater balanced view on life and a better understanding of other people.”

Alastair Cope, Head of Foster Wales, said: “Parent and child foster care provides those who are often young and vulnerable themselves the opportunity to become confident, capable independent parents in a comfortable, loving home environment.

“With those strong foundations in place we can prevent many cases of families breaking down in the first place, avoiding children being separated from their parents which can have a lifelong impact.

“We’re urging people who feel they could offer a safe, supportive home to come forward – with the right care and guidance, foster carers can make a life-changing difference by helping parents build the confidence and skills they need to care for their children independently.”

Find out more about being a parent and child foster carer at the Foster Wales website .