Welsh fostering charity celebrate young people with care experience

Amelia Jones

A Welsh fostering service is celebrating the achievements of children and young people with care experience on Care Day.

Care Day (20 February), is now in its tenth year and raises awareness of the experiences of children and young people with care experience and recognises what they go on to achieve when given the right support.

To celebrate Foster Wales Carmarthenshire has highlighted the achievements of some of their most valued members.

Zach is a care experienced young person who uses his care experience as a valued member of Foster Wales Carmarthenshire’s fostering panel. Working alongside professionals, he considers assessments and helps make recommendations about applicants’ suitability to foster. Zach is currently in his third year at university.

Jodie runs her own successful business while also being a mum of two, balancing entrepreneurship and family life.

Carmarthenshire County Council provides ongoing support to care leavers across the county through its Leaving Care: Next Step Services. This support is available up to the age of 21, or up to 25 in certain circumstances, helping young people move into adulthood with confidence and stability.

Eden has been supported through Carmarthenshire County Council’s Leaving Care: Next Step Services.

Poppy, Eden’s Personal Advisor, said: “Eden was one of the first young people I had the pleasure of working with. When I first met her, she was quietly cautious and nervous about the future. I never doubted Eden for a moment, and before we knew it she was packing her bags for university. I helped her move into university halls, where she truly thrived. Eden is now the proud owner of a 2:1 degree in LLB Law. She has worked so hard to get where she is today.”

Carmarthenshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Adult Social Services, Children and Families, Cllr. Jane Tremlett, said:“We’re incredibly proud of children and young people with care experience, not just today, but every day, and not just in Carmarthenshire, but everywhere. Care Day is an important moment to recognise their achievements, celebrate their journeys and reaffirm our commitment to standing alongside them as they move forward.”

To find out more about becoming a foster carer in Carmarthenshire, visit Foster Wales Carmarthenshire.