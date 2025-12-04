Welsh fresh produce supplier wins top environmental award

Wales’ largest fresh produce supplier has been recognised for its pioneering approach to greener farming after winning Best Environmental/Sustainability Initiative at the 2025 British Potato Awards.

The accolade marks a significant milestone for Pembrokeshire-based Puffin Produce, whose work to reduce emissions, improve soil health and cut waste has been widely described as a model for sustainable food production.

Judges highlighted Puffin’s Sustainable Spuds scheme—launched in winter 2024—as a standout example of industry-led environmental innovation.

The programme incentivises farmers to adopt on-farm practices proven to benefit nature and reduce emissions, covering the full crop cycle from planting to harvest.

Growers taking part can earn a premium for improvements in nutrient management, energy use, soil structure, biodiversity and carbon reduction. The framework is seen as a catalyst for turning sustainability commitments into measurable action at farm level.

Puffin Produce is also home to ROOT ZERO, the UK’s first certified carbon-neutral potato brand.

Established in 2021, the brand is working towards a 51% reduction in carbon intensity per kilo of potatoes by 2030 and is known for its fully compostable and recyclable plastic-free packaging.

ROOT ZERO campaigns also focus on consumer behaviour, offering education on cutting household food waste and using more energy-efficient cooking methods.

A donation of 0.5p per pack supports the Bumblebee Conservation Trust, linking the product to wider biodiversity gains.

Emissions

Through the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), Puffin has committed to reducing Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 46% by 2030 and achieving at least a 90% reduction across all emissions scopes by 2040.

Progress is ahead of schedule: since its 2019 baseline, operational emissions are down 30%. A major driver is the installation of 2MW of rooftop solar power—covering 6,000m²—providing all required electricity during summer months and cutting 2.4 tonnes of CO₂e per day.

Winter energy needs are met through zero-carbon electricity contracts as the company phases out remaining fossil fuel use.

The company’s efforts to reduce waste have also exceeded industry benchmarks. Under the Courtauld 2030 pledge, the company committed to halving food waste by 2030 but reached a 57% reduction five years early—despite rising production volumes.

The business is also leading supplier to FareShare Cymru, providing surplus produce equivalent to two million meals through the Surplus with Purpose scheme.

Collaborative work

Emma Adams, Puffin’s Head of Sustainability, said the award reflects years of collaborative work between growers, researchers and supply chain partners.

“This award is a superb achievement for all those involved in our sustainability initiatives, from farm to fork,” she said. “Agricultural systems are complex, but they provide huge opportunities to meet the challenges of the climate crisis if we work together.”

Based in Haverfordwest, Puffin Produce sources around 80% of its crops from within 50 miles and remains Wales’s only BRC AA+ accredited vegetable processing facility. The company supplies major retailers and wholesalers nationwide and produces two PGI-accredited foods—Pembrokeshire Early Potatoes and Welsh Leeks.