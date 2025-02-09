Welsh funeral director explains how families are affected by morgue delays

Richard Evans – Local democracy reporter

A Llandudno funeral director says delays of up to three weeks before loved ones are released from hospital mortuaries is “incredibly distressing” for families.

New legislation came into effect on September 9, 2024, meaning deaths not investigated by a coroner must now be reviewed by a medical examiner.

The Welsh Government has said it was looking at how the delays could be reduced.

But in the meantime, families of the recently deceased must wait as long as three weeks before the body is returned to them, as opposed to the couple of days to a week under the old legislation.

Changes

Tristan Owen, of Tom Owen and Son Funeral Director, on Bod-Hyfryd Rd, Llandudno, explained just how difficult things had been for the families of those who had passed away since the changes in legislation.

“Since September last year and the new legislation, it has delayed funerals and families seeing their loved ones for a period of up to three weeks,” he said.

“There are exceptions, but the average is between two and three weeks in hospitals.

“Previously that would have been a week at the most or a couple of days.

“There has been a gradual increase in delay. It is very distressing, not so much for me.

“It is a bit of extra work for me, but it is very distressing for the families, who want to come and see their loved ones or continue with their grief. To be honest, these delays can be incredibly distressing in most cases.

“I think the policies and processes have been brought in for the right reasons, but the impact they’ve had has been detrimental.

“Without changes or significant improvements in the process, the impact is negative overall rather than positive.

“We’ve spoken to other funeral directors. We’ve spoken to working groups who are members of the NHS and registrars and other parties.

“We are all trying to work together, and no individual groups are against it, but the delays are just caused by the new process.”

Concern

Mr Owen added: “My main concern is looking after the families, bringing the person that has died back into our care so the families can visit them if they want to, and give the families what they need in terms of helping them with their grief.”

Earlier this week, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board’s Interim Executive Medical Director Dr Sree Andole said the “process should be as straight forward as possible” adding: “The health board has reviewed its processes to ensure everything is in place and moving as swiftly as possible.

“Our Associate Medical Directors for Mortality has also sought a meeting with the Lead Medical Examiner for Wales and other relevant parties to explore this matter further and to consider what practical steps can be taken to refine and streamline these processes.”

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board said they had 93 spaces at Wrexham Maelor Hospital mortuary, 69 at Ysbyty Gwynedd, and 114 at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd.

An NHS spokeswoman added: “We also have the use of two temporary stores which we can build and utilise on any site if needed.”

