Welsh gamer smashes three Guinness World Records

A Swansea-based gamer has officially secured three Guinness World Records for achievements in the racing game Wreckfest, marking a historic moment for the Welsh gaming community.

After a long wait for confirmation, having completed the record-winning stunts almost a year ago, Andrew Guerin has finally received the official certificates, making his record-breaking feats in Wreckfest globally recognised.

Wreckfest is a motorsports video game featuring banger racing and demolition derby challenges, first released on Windows in 2018.

Motorsports

Far from a typical racing game, each Wreckfest record requires precision, strategy, and a deep understanding of the game’s mechanics.

Andrew three official Wreckfest records are:

1. Fastest time to complete a Supervan Last Man Standing event in Wreckfest (31 August 2024)

2. Highest score in a two-minute Deathmatch in Wreckfest (31 August 2024)

3. Fastest first place finish in a Lawn Mower versus School Buses Banger Race in Wreckfest (21 August 2024)

Andrew commented: “When I first saw the advertisement for these, I thought, how difficult could they be? But these records are far from standard races or challenges — they’re obscure and far more testing than expected. It took a lot of practice and strategising.

“You don’t really know what’s required until you see the full criteria, and that’s what makes it so rewarding.”

Talent

Andrew’s accomplishment highlights the depth of talent in Wales and reinforces its growing reputation as a hub for gaming excellence.

John Jackson, CEO of Esports Wales, said: “Andrew’s achievement is a testament to the incredible gaming talent we have in Wales. Having a Welsh gamer featured in the Guinness Book of Records supports our mission to put Wales on the global gaming map. It’s a proud moment for our community — Da Iawn Andrew!”

Andrew’s records are now officially listed under Wreckfest in the Guinness World Records, and his story is already inspiring gamers across the country to aim high and push boundaries.

