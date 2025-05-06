Welsh games business launches Kickstarter campaign for XR punk rock playing cards

A Welsh company has launched a Kickstarter campaign to support the development of an innovative range of eXtended Reality (XR) playing cards.

Mosh Idols Punk Rock Playing Cards have been designed by Llanfairfechan-based Solitaire.io for collectors and fans of punk rock alike.

Backers of a Kickstarter Campaign launching Tuesday (May 6) will receive the Punk Rock themed deck with novel eXtended Reality (XR) features.

When viewed through your phone camera, the rockstars on the cards come to life and perform original music tracks using the power of Augmented Reality.

Founded by entrepreneur Gaz Thomas, Solitaire.io is a hub for innovative digital card games.

With the success of the platform’s solitaire games, the company says it is now pushing the boundaries of physical collectables by creating a series of playing card decks that bridge the digital and real-world experiences.

XR technology

Mosh Idols is the first of these decks featuring punk rock-inspired artwork and enhanced by cutting-edge XR technology, offering players “a new and immersive way to interact with their cards”.

“We’re excited to offer card collectors a unique experience by combining our passion for gaming with the innovative potential of XR technology,” said Gaz Thomas.

“The Mosh Idols Punk Rock Playing Cards are just the beginning of a new series of collectible decks that bring classic playing cards into the future. Each deck is designed to be a valuable addition to any collection, with original artwork and immersive XR features that allow you to interact with them in new ways.

“Our Kickstarter campaign gives backers the chance to bring these cards to life, and we look forward to seeing how this product is embraced by players and collectors.”

‘Love letter’

The Mosh Idols deck features artwork by acclaimed designer Chaz Carter.

He said: “Creating the artwork for these cards was a true love letter to the music I grew up on and the culture it kickstarted.”

“I wanted to capture the spirit of the music with equal doses of reverence and playful irreverence. The XR technology adds a whole new layer of interactivity, making the characters feel alive beneath the surface; like they’re waiting to burst out and shred!”

In addition to Solitaire.io, Gaz Thomas is also the founder of Freegames.org, a popular platform with more than five million page views monthly.

“Our focus with Freegames.org is to offer accessible, free entertainment. Card games have always been a popular staple there and we are having fun jumping deeper into them with Solitaire.io both in the digital and physical world” Thomas added.

“Solitaire.io Playing Cards represents an interesting new step for us into the realm of physical games and collectables.”

The Kickstarter campaign launching on May 6th will offer several unique rewards for backers including 2 different versions of the deck.

Supporters will also have the opportunity to be a part of Solitaire.io’s growing community and help shape the future of the XR product line.

For more information visit the Kickstarter page at https://go.solitaire.io/mosh-idols

