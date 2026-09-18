Welsh games companies head to major global showcase in Tokyo

Nation.Cymru staff

Nine Welsh games companies are heading to Japan to showcase their work at one of the world’s biggest gaming events.

The studios will exhibit at Tokyo Game Show as part of Creative Wales’ first visit to the major industry showcase, where they will seek new business opportunities and contacts.

Now in its 30th year, Tokyo Game Show attracts some of the biggest names in the industry, with companies including Nintendo, Microsoft, Sega, Konami and EA regular attendees.

The Welsh studios attending include Cardiff-based Worldviper Studios, which was founded following the success of Warsim: The Realm of Aslona.

The independent studio is now developing Slumbox, a cyberpunk life simulation game.

Huw Millward, chief executive of Worldviper Studios, said: “I’m very excited for this opportunity to break into one of the world’s biggest and most prestigious gaming markets.

“I always looked up to the Japanese gaming industry growing up, so we’re looking forward to being a part of it.”

The other companies exhibiting are Breaking Change, Cloth Cat Games, Dragon Scale Studios, Goldborough Studio, Muscle Cat, Rarebit Studios and Sammy Snake Studios.

Creative Wales has invested more than £5.7m in more than 100 games businesses since 2020, with the video games industry identified as one of its priority sectors.

The Tokyo Game Show visit is taking place alongside a wider Welsh Government trade mission to Japan involving 16 businesses from a range of sectors.

Welsh goods exports to Japan were worth approximately £280m in 2025, according to the Welsh Government.

The trade programme will include a reception at the British Embassy in Tokyo hosted by the British Ambassador to Japan.

Cabinet Minister for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy Adam Price said: “Japan is one of Wales’ most important international partners, with strong and growing links in trade, investment and culture.

“This trade mission provides a valuable opportunity to strengthen those relationships, showcase Welsh expertise and create new opportunities for businesses to grow their exports in this key market.

“The visit to Tokyo Game Show is a first for Creative Wales, with the companies attending alongside them representing some of our finest game development studios.

“This is a significant opportunity for them all to showcase their current projects, achievements and demonstrate their potential for global success.”

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