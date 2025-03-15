Welsh Games talent takes centre stage at GDC 2024

Creative Wales is powering up a delegation of top Welsh games studios at this year’s Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco, putting homegrown talent on the global map.

Representing Wales on the world stage are 10six Games, Worldviper Games, Goldborough Studios, and Breaking Change – each bringing something exciting to the table.

Susan Cummings, Co-Founder of 10six Games, is diving into the hot-button issue of AI in gaming, taking part in a Round Table discussion and a head-to-head debate on the future of the industry.

When she’s not debating, she’ll be in high-stakes meetings with Microsoft, publishers, investors, and industry leaders.

She shared: “The Games Developers Conference is the pinnacle of games events across the industry. It gives likeminded professionals and those with a passion for the industry the opportunity to celebrate the achievements of the sector.

“I’ve been attending GDC since 1996, and Creative Wales’ contribution to the Welsh gaming cluster is invaluable, giving indie companies the opportunity to be recognised on a global scale amongst influential games companies. It’s important for these companies, and exhibitors like myself, to be involved in the buzz of the gaming world to build up the excitement about what’s to come.”

Debut

Huw Milward, CEO of Worldviper Games, is making his GDC debut, hunting for investors and soaking up industry knowledge.

As an emerging studio, this is a make-or-break moment to fuel the company’s future.

Huw said: “I’m excited to be attending the Games Developers Conference for the first time, there’s so much support for the Welsh games industry and I feel privileged to be a part of this.

“Having direct contact with Creative Wales has been integral in getting my foot in the door of the industry and getting my name out there. It’s an exciting time for the industry and being involved in this is truly special.”

On a mission

Jonathan Quinn, Founder & CEO, is on a mission to introduce Breaking Change to the world. He’s building industry buzz, gathering early feedback, and forging key partnerships – all while flying the flag for Welsh game development.

He said: “The Welsh games and start-up scenes stand out not just for their government-backed support, but also for their communities. There’s a fantastic culture of innovation and collaboration that I think has been successfully fostered here, and it’s great to be part of it. Creative Wales has had a real impact on this, and it really makes Wales an exciting place to build a studio.”

Goldborough Studios’ Creative Director, William Morris-Julien will be unveiling a demo of his upcoming game YAMI, set to launch in Q4 2027. A GDC veteran, he’ll also be meeting with Microsoft, Sony, and Epic to push his studio’s vision forward.

He said: “The Games Developers Conference is a standout experience in my career. Presenting your game on a global level to thousands of people in the same field of work as you is electric.

“Without Creative Wales I wouldn’t have had the opportunity to showcase my work, the organization truly makes a difference to the industry in Wales allowing developers to learn, network, and show their work.”

