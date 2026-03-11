Welsh girls’ football gets £1 million facilities upgrade

A £1 million Welsh Government investment will upgrade facilities for girls’ and women’s football at Dragon Park in Newport, the Football Association of Wales’ (FAW) regional training centre.

The funding will deliver a new 3G pitch and improved training infrastructure at the national football centre.

The site will serve as the home of the FAW Girls Regional Programme for players aged 12 to 17, whilst also supporting grassroots participation across Newport and beyond.

The investment forms part of a wider £15million Welsh Government funding package in 2025-26 to improve sports facilities across Wales, and a total investment of £60million over the term of government.

It comes as interest in women’s and girls’ football continues to grow.

Minister for Sport, Jack Sargeant, visited the venue on Wednesday (11 March) and met with training staff – including Wales national team manager Rhian Wilkinson – as well as young players.

Maizie Carrington, 13, from Pontypridd, is part of the Girls Regional Programme.

She spoke about what the improved facilities will mean for her training and career: “Having access to facilities like these would be a massive boost for me and players like me. When I started out, I was just joining in kickabouts in the school yard – I never imagined I’d be training with the FAW.

“Better facilities mean more time on the pitch and the chance to keep pushing towards my goals. I want to keep improving every single session, and having a space like this makes that so much easier.”

Minister for Sports, Jack Sargeant said: “These new facilities send a clear message to every girl in Wales who loves football – there is a place for you in this game.

“By building on the success of our national team reaching UEFA Women’s Euros 2025 last summer and by investing in Dragon Park, we are making sure that talent is never held back by a lack of opportunity.

“Wales is committed to giving every young woman and girl the chance to fulfil their potential on the pitch.”

Legacy

Strategic Lead for Women and Girls’ football at the FAW, Bethan Woolley said: “We’re grateful to the Welsh Government and Sport Wales for their investment in Dragon Park, which will be an important legacy for the Women’s Euros 2025 and will be a catalyst for future growth in the Women and Girls’ game.

“At the grassroots level, this investment will help us build and grow women and girls’ participation in football, and at the elite level, the site will be the home of our FAW Girls Regional Programme U12-17.

“Newport is a rapidly growing city, and these enhanced facilities will be an important resource, bringing far reaching benefits for the community.”