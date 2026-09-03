Welsh glamping business named among nation’s favourites

Nation.Cymru staff

A family-run glamping business has been named among the nation’s favourite small businesses as part of a UK-wide campaign.

By the Wye, based in Hay-on-Wye, was selected for this year’s Nation’s Favourite Businesses line-up by the Small Business Saturday campaign.

The business was founded by Stephen Salter and Dawn Farnworth in 2020 and offers off-grid accommodation in six safari tents set among 10 acres of ancient woodland overlooking the River Wye.

The tents are built among the trees and the business says its aim is to combine environmental sustainability with more upmarket glamping.

By the Wye was chosen following a nationwide search and will be featured during the countdown to Small Business Saturday on December 5.

The campaign, which was originally founded by American Express in the US in 2010, promotes independent businesses and encourages people to shop locally.

Ms Farnworth said: “To be named one of the Nation’s Favourite Businesses for 2026 is an incredible honour for us.

“We started By the Wye glamping because, on our cycling adventures in Europe, we experienced some unique and wonderful places to stay in nature and decided to bring them home.

“This award from Small Business Saturday is a huge milestone for us and inspires our team to keep pushing the boundaries of sustainable luxury glamping.”

Michelle Ovens, director of Small Business Saturday UK, said: “This year’s Nation’s Favourite Businesses are a true representation of the UK’s most-loved small businesses.

“From independent, family-run cafés and local restaurants, to makers, services and traders, they showcase the incredible diversity of the UK’s small business community.

“We know how important small businesses are and the challenges they face, so as we kick off this year’s Small Business Saturday campaign, we’re urging the public to get behind them during the most critical trading quarter of the year.”

Dan Edelman, UK Merchant Services general manager at American Express, said two businesses selected for the campaign would also receive grant funding to support future growth.

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