Welsh gold jewellery firm raises £100k for Cardiff flagship store

A Welsh jewellery company has secured more than £100,000 in investment pledges towards plans to open a flagship store in Cardiff.

Tregaron-based Rhiannon Cyf is seeking to raise £250,000 for the expansion, with the company saying more than 40% of its target was committed within days of launching the funding round.

Founded in Tregaron in 1971, the company specialises in Welsh gold and Celtic jewellery and has built an international customer base.

The planned Rhiannon Caerdydd store will operate as a standalone subsidiary aimed at the higher-footfall market in the Welsh capital.

It comes as founder and goldsmith Rhiannon Evans prepares to retire from the day-to-day operation of the business at the end of 2026, although she will continue to contribute to its jewellery designs.

The company said the Cardiff business would launch without debt and would be provided with £750,000 worth of retail stock by its parent company.

Managing director Gwern Gwynfil said the move would take Rhiannon beyond its existing destination-based model in Tregaron and establish a presence in the Welsh capital.

He said: “The story of the Welsh economy has too often been one of waiting for outside investment.

“With Rhiannon Caerdydd, we are inviting our community to own the legacy. We are moving from a destination-only model in Tregaron to a high-visibility presence in Caerdydd, ensuring Welsh excellence is a visible, sovereign force.”

The expansion will also coincide with the retirement of Ms Evans’ personal maker’s mark, with the company selling the final pieces handcrafted by its founder.

Jeweller Annabel, who already works with the business, is expected to lead jewellery-making at the Cardiff location.

The store would offer the company’s existing designs in silver, gold and Rhiannon Welsh Gold alongside jewellery featuring diamonds and other precious gemstones.

Investment

The company is continuing to seek investors for the remainder of its £250,000 target.

It is offering investors a collective 20% stake in the Cardiff subsidiary and says its plans include a potential route for investors to sell their interest or move it into a wider Welsh investment vehicle within five years.

Mr Gwynfil said: “We are seeking those who believe that our nation is strengthened when we own our own successes.

“The tide is turning for Cymru, and Rhiannon Caerdydd is the first step in a much larger journey toward economic self-reliance.”

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