Welsh Government accused of ‘continued normalisation of failure’ within Welsh NHS

Plaid Cymru has accused the Welsh Government of presiding over a “cycle of perpetual crisis management” in its handling of Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, three years after the organisation was returned to special measures.

The criticism comes ahead of a Senedd debate marking the third anniversary since the north Wales health board was placed back into special measures in February 2023, following what Plaid Cymru says was a politically motivated decision to remove it prematurely ahead of the 2021 Senedd election.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board was first placed in special measures in 2015 after serious concerns were raised about governance, leadership and patient safety. Since its creation, the board has spent more than half of its existence under some form of targeted intervention, longer than any other health board in Wales.

Speaking ahead of the debate, Plaid Cymru’s health and social care spokesperson Mabon ap Gwynfor said the situation at Betsi Cadwaladr illustrated what he described as a “continued normalisation of failure” within the Welsh NHS.

He said: “Three years on since Betsi was returned to special measures, it’s disappointing that we’re seeing a cycle of perpetual crisis management rather than the meaningful change needed to address long-standing issues. The people of north Wales deserve better.”

Plaid Cymru argues that the problems at Betsi Cadwaladr are emblematic of wider pressures across the Welsh NHS. All major health boards in Wales are currently subject to some form of targeted intervention, but the party says failings are most acute in north Wales, where patients continue to face long waiting times, service disruption and organisational instability.

During the opposition debate, Plaid Cymru will call on the Welsh Government to strengthen political leadership and accountability at the health board.

The party is also demanding the publication of findings from a recent independent investigation into gaps in Betsi Cadwaladr’s waiting list data, alongside faster progress on establishing fully staffed surgical hubs to tackle backlogs.

In addition, Plaid Cymru will urge ministers to adopt the recommendations of its report, The Welsh Health System: Accountability, Performance and Culture, commissioned in November 2024. The report concluded that NHS governance in Wales is “overly complex” and lacks clear accountability, contributing to poor performance and repeated crises.

Reforms

Among the proposals outlined in the report are reforms to simplify health service planning, clarify the roles of ministers and the NHS Executive, improve cooperation between health and social care, and strengthen performance measurement and escalation processes. It also calls for greater patient engagement and clearer accountability arrangements for senior NHS leaders.

Mr ap Gwynfor said the report was developed out of “frustration” with how successive problems at Betsi Cadwaladr have been managed. “Our plan sets out clear steps to improve governance and accountability, and to place the NHS on a more sustainable footing,” he said. “This saga shows that new leadership is needed in Wales.”

Plaid claims it would implement the report’s recommendations if it were to form a government following the next Welsh election.

The Welsh Government has previously acknowledged the challenges facing Betsi Cadwaladr and has said special measures are intended to drive improvement and protect patient safety. Ministers have also pointed to wider workforce pressures, rising demand and financial constraints affecting health services across the UK.

The motion will be debated in the Senedd today (4 February) with Plaid Cymru calling for urgent action to improve standards and restore public confidence in healthcare services in north Wales.