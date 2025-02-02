Welsh Government accused of ‘dereliction of duty’ over university cuts
The Welsh Government has been accused of “a dereliction of duty” after ruling out making extra cash available to help struggling Welsh universities.
Last week, Cardiff University set out proposals to cut 400 jobs – 7% of the total workforce – and close a number of degree programmes, including nursing, music, ancient history and modern languages.
The move has been blamed on a £31.2 million funding shortfall.
On Friday Swansea University extended its savings programme by £30 million and said more staff could leave on top of the 342 who have departed in the last 18 months.
A voluntary exit scheme which was open to academics as well as professional services staff no longer applies to the former, though, and the University and College Union (UCU) said it has helped negotiate no compulsory academic redundancies as part of the ongoing cost-cutting.
Balance the books
The Welsh Labour Government’s higher education minister Vikki Howells told BBC Wales on Sunday morning it was up to the universities to balance the books, but revealed there were talks at UK level looking at reforming higher education funding.
The minister told BBC Politics Wales that higher education was going through a “challenging” time, but this was mostly beyond Welsh government’s control.
She said: “There wouldn’t be any additional Welsh government funding available, unless we were looking to cut back from other areas such as the NHS, education, or public services that we all rely on”.
Crisis
In response to the minister’s comments, Cefin Campbell MS, Plaid Cymru’s spokesperson on Education said: “The Welsh Labour’s Government’s refusal to step in to assist our universities in crisis is a complete dereliction of duty. They’ve been warned of the financial crisis facing this vital sector in Wales for years and have done nothing about it – Labour is content simply to wave the white flag and watch key courses, such as nursing at Cardiff University disappear while hundreds of staff face redundancy.
“Plaid Cymru will keep pressing on Welsh Government to act – we need an urgent strategy to protect jobs and to place the sector on a sustainable financial footing.”
Speaking during a debate in the Senedd on the Wednesday, Welsh Conservative Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Education, Natasha Asghar Natasha Asghar, accused the Government of “sitting on their hands” and allowing an “act of educational vandalism”.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
Rightly so and not just over this issue, polite people would say ‘asleep at the wheel’…
While the organ grinder and part-time Chancellor of the Exchequer is ultimately to blame for the silly economic model they’ve inherited from the Tories, the monkey and part-time Welsh Government is complicit, especially the Welsh Labour Party. It’s becoming blindingly clear that England/’the UK’ cannot afford to meet the expectations of their own country, let alone ours, their marginalised colony. I don’t expect Reform to do other than join the Tory-labour cabal and deprive us, the people, of a fair share of the wealth of Cymru. Notice how the extraction of the latter has been stepped up in recent times…… Read more »
I work at the University and their communication on the cuts has been abominable. I feel so desperately for our amazing students and academics, whose futures are ins turmoil whilst umpteen overpaid middle managers make these kind of sweeping decisions with carelessness.
Would Hefin David making a personal attack on Cardiff vice chancellor on social media recently be seen as a conflict of interest, given his partner is the Minister for Higher Education, or are conflicts of interest only applicable to other Senedd parties not Labour.
It seems Wales Labour are now waiting for UK government party although in past have tried to say there needs to be a Welsh solution for a Welsh problem.