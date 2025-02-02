Welsh Government accused of ‘dereliction of duty’ over university cuts

The Welsh Government has been accused of “a dereliction of duty” after ruling out making extra cash available to help struggling Welsh universities.

Last week, Cardiff University set out proposals to cut 400 jobs – 7% of the total workforce – and close a number of degree programmes, including nursing, music, ancient history and modern languages.

The move has been blamed on a £31.2 million funding shortfall.

On Friday Swansea University extended its savings programme by £30 million and said more staff could leave on top of the 342 who have departed in the last 18 months.

A voluntary exit scheme which was open to academics as well as professional services staff no longer applies to the former, though, and the University and College Union (UCU) said it has helped negotiate no compulsory academic redundancies as part of the ongoing cost-cutting.

Balance the books

The Welsh Labour Government’s higher education minister Vikki Howells told BBC Wales on Sunday morning it was up to the universities to balance the books, but revealed there were talks at UK level looking at reforming higher education funding.

The minister told BBC Politics Wales that higher education was going through a “challenging” time, but this was mostly beyond Welsh government’s control.

She said: “There wouldn’t be any additional Welsh government funding available, unless we were looking to cut back from other areas such as the NHS, education, or public services that we all rely on”.

Crisis

In response to the minister’s comments, Cefin Campbell MS, Plaid Cymru’s spokesperson on Education said: “The Welsh Labour’s Government’s refusal to step in to assist our universities in crisis is a complete dereliction of duty. They’ve been warned of the financial crisis facing this vital sector in Wales for years and have done nothing about it – Labour is content simply to wave the white flag and watch key courses, such as nursing at Cardiff University disappear while hundreds of staff face redundancy.

“Plaid Cymru will keep pressing on Welsh Government to act – we need an urgent strategy to protect jobs and to place the sector on a sustainable financial footing.”

Speaking during a debate in the Senedd on the Wednesday, Welsh Conservative Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Education, Natasha Asghar Natasha Asghar, accused the Government of “sitting on their hands” and allowing an “act of educational vandalism”.

