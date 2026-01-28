Welsh Government accused of failing to deliver on commitment for devolution of policing

A senior MS has criticised the Welsh Government for failing to deliver on the devolution of policing, as major reforms to police forces across England and Wales are proposed by Westminster.

Plaid Cymru’s Sioned Williams said Labour had not honoured commitments previously made on devolving policing and criminal justice powers to Wales.

Speaking to ITV’s Sharp End, she said: “We were promised devolution of police and criminal justice by this Welsh Labour government and nothing has been delivered on it.”

Ms Williams added: “We can have a consultation, but we’ve had commission after commission, with independent experts telling us that the communities of Wales would be best served by devolved policing, and that criminal justice has to come with that as well.”

The proposals have drawn mixed reactions across the Senedd. Conservative MS for North Wales Sam Rowlands argued that constitutional reform was not a priority.

“I think there are far more important things right now to be getting our teeth stuck into in Wales,” he said. “Education standards, public services – I’d rather see the Welsh Government focus on what it’s already responsible for instead of being distracted by constitutional debates.”

Labour figures, however, have defended their approach. Anthony Hunt, leader of Torfaen Council and a Labour candidate, said the focus should be on outcomes rather than structures.

“What matters really is the impact on communities and how we make them safer,” he said. “This consultation is about getting all levels of government involved and talking about what will actually make a difference.”

Questions about the future of policing in Wales have intensified following confirmation from Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood that the UK Government plans to create a new National Police Service.

Speaking in the House of Commons on Monday, she described the proposals as “the most significant changes to policing in nearly 200 years”.

There are currently 39 police forces in England and four in Wales. Under the reforms, the total number of forces across both nations could be reduced by around two-thirds.

While the Home Office has said it will engage with the Welsh Government on the “desired governance and state of policing”, the full implications for Wales remain unclear.

Plaid Cymru has long argued that policing and justice should be devolved, in line with Scotland and Northern Ireland.

In the Commons, Plaid’s Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts asked whether the reforms represented the right moment to devolve policing to Wales. The Home Secretary replied: “No, I do not.”

First Minister Eluned Morgan has warned that UK Labour’s stance risks strengthening pro-independence parties ahead of the May Senedd election. In a statement, she said the proposed reforms presented “significant opportunities” to align policing more closely with Wales’ identity and geography, while stressing the importance of accountability and strong partnerships.

Pressed in the Senedd this week by Plaid leader Rhun ap Iorwerth, Baroness Morgan said she did not view devolution as a route to independence but reiterated her long-held belief that “policing should be devolved”.

Liberal Democrats have also backed devolution of policing and justice, warning that centralisation could repeat what they describe as the “failures” of police reform in Scotland. Both the Welsh Conservatives and Reform UK oppose further devolution, arguing the Senedd should focus on improving services using existing powers.

This week's Sharp End episode