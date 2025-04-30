Welsh Government accused of launching ‘botched’ public transport pilot scheme

Plaid Cymru has accused the Welsh Government of introducing a “botched” public transport pilot scheme, which leaves 11-15 years old paying more than 16–21-year-olds.

The scheme, which will introduce £1 capped bus fares for 16–21-year-olds, a proposal welcomed by Plaid Cymru, will result in 11–15-year-olds paying more in areas such as Cardiff (£1.70), Newport (£1.70), and Swansea (£1.10-£2).

Plaid says that a series of Written Questions from its transport spokesperson, Peredur Owen Griffiths revealed that the impact of the pilot on 5–15-year-olds was not considered before the policy announcement, as negotiations are ‘currently’ taking place with bus operators.

It was also revealed that the Government does not hold any formal data on the number of journeys made by 11–15-year-olds in 2024.

Budget negotiations

The pilot under scrutiny was part of the Budget negotiations between the Labour Welsh Government and the sole Liberal Democrat MS, Jane Dodds.

Peredur Owen Griffiths said: “Plaid Cymru strongly agrees with the principle behind the Government’s pilot scheme for bus fare caps, but the proposals put forward show all the signs of a botched job, designed in haste to pass this Labour Welsh Governments unambitious Budget, without consideration on the impact on other groups.

“Not only does this pilot make the fare system unfair for younger teens, it’s a kick in the teeth to learners who have long struggled with the inefficiencies of the learner travel measure for years. Under the new system, learners travelling to schools will be at a disadvantage to 16-21 years old.

“The Welsh Government’s own review of the learner travel measure 2022 said doing nothing wasn’t an option, yet here we are. Despite promises to act, there’s been no meaningful change to mileage thresholds, no full legislative review, and even minor updates to guidance haven’t reached consultation.

“The implementation process of this pilot shows not only the lack of consideration to legislation by this Labour Welsh Government, but also shows further disregard to an age group dependent on public transport to access education, hampering their ability to succeed.”

Challenges

Ken Skates, Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales said: “We absolutely reject these claims. It was always the plan to develop the scheme in partnership with operators, which includes looking at fares for 11–15-year-olds, and that work is already underway.

“We recognise that with any new scheme being developed there are challenges, but we are working hard to bring real and meaningful change to young people.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

