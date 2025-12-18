Welsh Government accused of presiding over a ‘failing record’ as latest NHS stats are released

The Welsh Government has been accused of presiding over a “failing record” on NHS waiting times after the latest health statistics revealed record-high diagnostic waiting lists and a continued absence of key data from north Wales.

Plaid Cymru’s health and social care spokesperson, Mabon ap Gwynfor MS, said the publication of October figures showed “another month, and yet another set of waiting times hitting record highs”, while the lack of referral-to-treatment (RTT) data from Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board for a second consecutive month was “simply not good enough”.

“The need to see a full picture to scrutinise Labour’s failing record on waiting times is crucial,” he said. “With waiting lists growing in some areas and only limited progress elsewhere, despite over a billion pounds being spent since 2021, patients are paying the price.”

Plaid Cymru argues that the suspension of RTT data from Betsi Cadwaladr, Wales’ largest health board, makes it impossible to properly assess national performance.

Data from the board has been excluded while a review examines problems with data collection and reporting, after anomalies were identified in waiting list figures.

Mr ap Gwynfor said the situation highlighted deeper issues within the NHS in Wales. He pointed to record diagnostic waiting lists and called for a change of direction, saying Plaid Cymru would establish surgical hubs, speed up referrals and improve collaboration between health boards to share resources more effectively.

“After 26 years of Labour failing to get to grips with the NHS, a Plaid Cymru government will bring fresh ideas and new leadership that our health service desperately needs,” he added.

However, the Welsh Government has defended its record, pointing to significant recent investment and signs of improvement in some areas.

In June, Health Secretary Jeremy Miles announced £120 million in additional funding to tackle waiting times, which the government says will deliver almost 100,000 extra outpatient appointments across Wales by the end of December, including weekend slots.

The funding is also supporting an additional 20,000 cataract operations by March 2026.

Reduction

According to the latest figures, six of Wales’ health boards saw a reduction in the total number of people waiting for treatment in October.

Swansea Bay reported no patients waiting more than a year for a first outpatient appointment, while Powys and Hywel Dda recorded just one and six patients respectively.

There was also a 7.1% fall in the number of people waiting longer than the target time for diagnostic tests between September and October, despite the overall diagnostic waiting list rising to just over 133,600 – the highest figure on record.

On emergency care, November saw nearly 89,700 attendances at emergency departments across Wales, the highest number for any November. While performance against the four-hour target worsened, delays of more than 12 hours improved slightly. Ambulance handover delays of more than an hour fell by almost a third compared with November last year.

Commitment

Jeremy Miles said the additional appointments showed the government’s “commitment to getting people seen quicker”.

“We know winter puts extra pressure on the NHS, and it’s vital everyone thinks carefully about which service is right for them,” he said, urging people to use NHS 111 where appropriate and thanking staff working over the festive period.

The health secretary has said he wants accurate RTT reporting from Betsi Cadwaladr restored “as quickly as possible”, with full all-Wales performance figures expected to resume in January 2026.