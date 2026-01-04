Welsh Government accused of rail devolution U-turn

The Welsh Government has been accused of reversing its position on rail devolution after a senior Labour minister said she was “not sure” Wales wants rail powers devolved from Westminster.

Julie James, the Welsh Government’s Minister for Delivery, made the comments during an interview with BBC Wales, appearing to step back from Labour’s long-standing position in Wales that full rail devolution is necessary to address chronic underfunding.

“I’m not sure we’re wanting the devolution of it,” she said.

“Really what we want is the funding formulas to be right and the organisation of it to be right so that we have a loud voice for Wales in what is done in Wales and actually we have a very good working relationship with the UK government about which railway stations will be invested in.

“I’m not a separatist politician at all. I want to work inside the UK infrastructure. It’s very important to me that the Great Western Railway line goes all the way to London seamlessly, you know, I don’t want it to only work to the border.

“If you did devolve the whole of rail infrastructure to Wales, you’d want to be really certain that all the money that you needed for that came with, I’d be very concerned whether that would happen as a one off event.”

The Welsh Government has previously described rail devolution as a “process rather than an event”, but Julie James’s remarks have intensified claims that Labour is retreating from the principle altogether.

The minister’s comments prompted an immediate backlash from Plaid Cymru, which accused the Welsh Government of abandoning its previous commitment to rail devolution just as Westminster moves to devolve rail powers to mayoral authorities in England.

‘Incredible’

Plaid Cymru’s transport spokesperson, Peredur Owen-Griffiths, said: “This is an incredible admission from the Minister for Delivery that Labour in Wales don’t in fact want to see rail devolved to Wales after all.

“Westminster never have, and never will treat us fairly – our rail infrastructure has suffered from decades of neglect, and successive UK Governments have failed to deliver the fair funding Wales needs to improve its transport network.

“There’d be no U-turns with a Plaid Cymru government – along with keeping up the fight to demand the HS2 billions we’re owed, we’ll keep making the case that Wales should have full powers over its rail.”

Rail funding has long been a contentious issue in Wales, particularly since HS2 was designated an “England and Wales” project, a decision Plaid Cymru argues has deprived Wales of up to £4 billion in consequential funding.

Underfunded

While the UK Government has announced hundreds of millions of pounds for rail investment in Wales, including £300 million for new stations around Cardiff and Newport and £48 million for the South Wales Metro, critics argue this still leaves Wales significantly underfunded compared with England.

The new controversy comes as Westminster presses ahead with plans to devolve rail powers to mayoral regions in England under proposed reforms linked to Great British Railways, while stopping short of offering Wales equivalent statutory control.

The UK Government says it’s new Railways Bill would require a memorandum of understanding between the Secretary of State and Welsh ministers, setting shared objectives for the rail network in Wales and the Borders.

It said the legislation, which could come into force next summer, would not remove any existing powers from the Welsh Government but would formalise joint working on rail planning and investment.

The Department for Transport says the changes will give Welsh ministers greater influence over long-term rail strategy while preserving the benefits of an integrated Great Britain-wide network.

Both Plaid Cymru and the Welsh Liberal Democrats have said they cannot support the Bill, arguing it entrenches Wales’s lack of control over its rail infrastructure.