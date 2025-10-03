Welsh Government accused of setting ‘dangerous precedent’ with Bill to ban greyhound racing

The Welsh Government’s plans to outlaw greyhound racing by 2030 have provoked fierce criticism from industry representatives and rural campaigners, who warn the legislation could set a “hugely dangerous path” for other sports and rural activities.

The Prohibition of Greyhound Racing Bill, published in the Senedd on September 29, would make it an offence to operate a track or organise a greyhound race anywhere in Wales.

If passed, the ban would be phased in between April 2027 and April 2030.

The move would see the closure of Wales’ last track, the Valley Greyhound Stadium in Ystrad Mynach, which has been in operation since 1976.

Risks

Announcing the Bill, Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs Huw Irranca-Davies said that while efforts had been made by industry stakeholders to improve welfare standards, “the risks of injury, fatality and poor post-racing outcomes remain”.

He added: “The harm from greyhound racing can no longer be justified in a modern, compassionate Wales.”

The Welsh Government said the proposals reflect both welfare concerns and “wider ethical and moral considerations”, stressing that animals “should not be objectified or perceived as commodities for our entertainment, but rather as sentient beings with their own unique needs”.

Animal welfare groups, including Hope Rescue, have long campaigned for a ban, presenting a 35,000-name petition to the Senedd in 2021.

A subsequent inquiry, The Final Bend?, found evidence of thousands of deaths and injuries at UK tracks and recommended prohibition.

Rural pursuits

But critics of the legislation argue that applying the same principles could ultimately threaten other pursuits, from horse racing and angling to livestock farming. Welsh Conservative MS Sam Kurtz said: “We have to ask ourselves, if greyhound racing is today, what might be tomorrow? Other sports? Other rural pursuits? Activities that, while controversial to some, have always been lawful and regulated?”

The Countryside Alliance described the Bill as “a hugely dangerous path” that conflated animal welfare with animal rights. Chief executive Tim Bonner said: “Looking after the welfare of animals is, apparently, not enough. Animals have the right not to be objectified. This logically ends with bans on pets and livestock farming.”

The Greyhound Board of Great Britain (GBGB), which licenses the Valley track, also condemned the proposals, claiming the government had disregarded audited welfare data and the venue’s economic contribution.

Chief executive Mark Bird said: “It remains clear the Welsh Government’s move continues to be entirely driven by politics, not by what is best for greyhound welfare.”

The government has established an implementation group to oversee the transition, safeguard greyhounds, and mitigate local economic impacts.

Declined

Supporters of the ban note that greyhound racing has declined in popularity in recent years and say the impact in Wales will be limited, given there is only one operating track.

Critics argue it has been targeted as an “easy option” politically, with the policy also linked to a budget deal with Liberal Democrat MS Jane Dodds, who has campaigned on the issue.

If enacted, Wales would become the first nation in the UK to ban the sport. Last month the Scottish government gave its backing to a ban on greyhound racing in Scotland. It had previously said it was not “convinced” a ban was required but would consider a licensing scheme, with owners and trainers penalised if they breached animal welfare standards.