Welsh Government allocates £2m funding boost to support survivors of abuse

The Welsh Government has today announced over £2m of additional funding to provide victims of violence against women, domestic abuse and sexual violence with support and advice.

The Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice made the announcement while formally opening Rothbury House in Newport.

The New Pathways support centre, which provides counselling services for survivors of sexual violence, was established with Welsh Government support to redevelop a former nursing home into a support centre, with additional funding in March providing new security measures to ensure clients feel safe and secure.

The funding represents a substantial uplift, including £1.28m of additional funding to provide victims with support and advice across Wales, and £900,000 to improve buildings and facilities, enhance security and provide essential equipment for organisations supporting survivors.

The announcement coincides with the 10th anniversary of the Violence Against Women, Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence (VAWDASV) Act 2015, which became law on 29 April 2015.

Deputy Chief Executive of New Pathways, Mike Wilkinson, said: “Rothbury House will be offering a wide range of support services for people who have experienced sexual violence (rape, sexual assault and sexual abuse) including support from Independent Sexual Violence Advisors (ISVAs), wellbeing support and specialist sexual violence counselling.

“We have staff who specialise in supporting children and young people, and we also offer professional training services and our own Counselling College.”

During the visit, the Cabinet Secretary toured Rothbury House and met with staff to see how the improved facilities have enhanced support services for survivors.

The Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Jane Hutt, said: “Partnerships like this one with New Pathways, where we work closely with specialist organisations, are vital to our comprehensive approach to tackling violence against women and girls.

“This additional investment strengthens vital services for victims and survivors across Wales, providing safe spaces where they can begin their recovery journey.

“There is no place for harassment, abuse or violence in our society. Ten years on from our landmark VAWDASV Act, we remain committed to eliminate violence against women, making Wales the safest place to be a woman or a girl.

“We continue to work in partnership with dedicated specialist organisations, the police and the broader Welsh public sector to prevent abuse, tackle perpetration and support those affected.”

