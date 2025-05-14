Welsh Government allocates £5m for tourism projects
Tourism projects in Wales are set to receive a share of millions of pounds to invest in getting the basics right for visitors.
The £5m Brilliant Basics fund supports schemes that deliver improvements to essential visitor infrastructure at tourism destinations across the length and breadth of the country.
Announcing the full list of projects set to benefit between 2025 and 2027 today (Wednesday 14 May) during Wales Tourism Week, the Cabinet Secretary with responsibility for tourism, Rebecca Evans, noted the vital role the fund plays in ensuring all visitors continue to receive a warm Welsh welcome
From new changing facilities on Barry Island to glamping pods in Carmarthenshire and campervan parking facilities across Denbighshire, the latest round of funding will mean the Welsh Government has provided over £15m towards Brilliant Basics since the fund was established in 2021.
‘Significant’
The Cabinet Secretary said: “I am delighted to announce this significant investment in tourism infrastructure as Visit Wales’ latest campaign – ‘Year of Croeso’ – continues to share our warm ‘croeso’ and unique ‘hwyl’ with the world.
“Tourism is a vital part of the Welsh economy, but we recognise that increased visitor numbers can sometimes put pressure on local infrastructure, particularly in popular destinations. This funding will help address these challenges while supporting our commitment to sustainable, inclusive tourism.
“By investing in these basic but essential facilities, we are not only enhancing the visitor experience but also supporting local communities and protecting our natural environment for generations to come.”
Pressure
Priority areas for this funding round included alleviating pressures at tourism ‘hot spots’, promoting environmentally sustainable destinations, enhancing accessibility, and improving the overall visitor experience.
The Cabinet Secretary recently visited Ynysangharad War Memorial Park in Pontypridd, which was previously awarded £288,000 from the fund to create an accessible event space within the park.
Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council invested in transforming an under-utilised area into a dynamic event space with an accessible pathway and improved entrance.
The space now provides a flexible venue for cultural events and performances, catering to both community needs and visitors.
Cllr Mark Norris, Rhondda Cynon Taf Council’s Cabinet Member for Prosperity and Development, said: “It’s fitting the important Brilliant Basics funding was announced following a visit to the new events space in beautiful Ynysangharad War Memorial Park.
“The space was made possible thanks to past Brilliant Basics funding and has been, or will be, used for a range of important community events in the park, including the Big Welsh Bite, VE Day commemorations and, of course, ‘the best Eisteddfod ever’ – which was held in Pontypridd in 2024 and welcomed tens of thousands of people to the park, to Pontypridd’s shops and eateries of Pontypridd and to attractions across our county borough.
“We are pleased to work with the Welsh Government to secure such funding on behalf of Rhondda Cynon Taf and look forward to the opportunities Brilliant Basics will present for Clydach Vale Countryside Park, for which we have secured funding this year.”
Your compass is short of 90 degrees…
How’s this for an idea! To provide a warm Welsh welcome for tourists, how about taking public conveniences from the control of local authorities and spend the money keeping these open and refurbishing them. I run a tourism business and we seem to be a laughing stock, particularly in the opinion of my overseas visitors who are incredulous at the lock of facilities. Every country I have visited see this area as a major factor in their tourism offer,
Then tax them ever more with huge increases
It’s all well and good to have a fund to build some fancy new toilets but this fund won’t cover the next ten years of actually running these facilities. That money must either come from council tax payers, or a visitor levy.