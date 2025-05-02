Welsh Government allocates £5m to support students with additional learning needs in further education

The Welsh Government has allocated £5m to support students with additional learning needs in further education.

It’s hoped the new funding will transform educational facilities for students with additional learning needs (ALN) in FE Colleges across Wales.

All 13 FE Colleges in Wales will benefit from the £5m to create more accessible and inclusive learning environments.

Support

On a visit to Gower College Swansea the Minister for Further and Higher Education, Vikki Howells, toured the dedicated ALN department at the college and met with students benefiting from specialist support.

She met learner Juno, who spoke about the importance of having support.

Juno said: “These facilities are essential to my time here at college, for example the quiet room I use daily and the environment there helps me.

“It’s important to me that this support is available.”

Vikki Howells said: “The £5m I’m announcing today will make a real difference to students with additional learning needs in FE Colleges up and down the country, making sure they have the facilities they need to reach their full potential.

“The inclusive learning environment I have seen here today at Gower College Swansea, demonstrates how important specialist facilities are in providing a high-quality education for learners with ALN. This funding reinforces our commitment to making education accessible for all students, regardless of their learning needs.”

Provision

The £5m of capital investment will enable colleges to upgrade existing specialist facilities, purchase new equipment and improve college buildings to enhance accessibility.

Gower College Principal, Kelly Fountain, said: “We are delighted to welcome the Minister to Gower College Swansea to visit the staff and students within our dedicated ALN provision.

“At the College, we have a team of experienced staff who are on hand to help our students with additional learning needs at every step of their journey, from supporting their transition from school to providing assistive technology support on campus.

“We also have a specialist Neurodiversity team who can provide support for students with a range of conditions such as dyslexia, ADHD and autism.”

