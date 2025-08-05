Welsh Government announces £17m regeneration boost

The Welsh Government has made an additional £17m available to help local authorities deliver regeneration projects across Wales.

The funding boost increases the Transforming Towns budget for 2025-26 from £40 million to £57 million to support more projects.

The government says the investment will “create jobs, boost economic activity and breathe new life into high streets and town centers nationwide”.

Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, announced the funding while visiting regeneration sites in Wrexham.

Wrexham City center is currently benefitting from more than £10 million in Transforming Towns funding, with works either finished or nearing completion.

Butchers’ Market

This includes the newly refurbished indoor Butchers’ Market, which received £2.5 million in grant funding from the Welsh Government.

High Street improvements have also created pedestrian-friendly spaces with green infrastructure and international-style areas for bars and restaurants.

The Cabinet Secretary said: “Projects like the revitalized Butchers’ Market demonstrate how our funding creates jobs, supports local businesses and makes town centers vibrant places where people want to live, work and visit.

“Through the Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns programme, we have invested more than £156 million over the past three years and this additional £17 million will accelerate that progress, breathing new life into town centers across Wales and delivering the economic growth that our communities deserve.”

Re-energise

Councilor Nigel Williams, Wrexham Council’s Lead Member for Economy, Business and Tourism, said: “The city center remains at the heart of our local economy and identity, and that’s why the Transforming Towns program has been so important to us.

“The Butchers’ Market, General Market and the improvements to High Street and the surrounding area are great examples of how we’re working with Welsh Government to reimagine and re-energize key elements of the city.”

Councilor Mark Pritchard, Leader of Wrexham Council, added: “I’d like to thank the Cabinet Secretary Jayne Bryant for her incredible support, and for working with us to really transform some of our key high street infrastructure and buildings.

“Wrexham is a fantastic city and the funding we’ve received through the Transforming Towns initiative has made a huge difference.”

