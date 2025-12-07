Welsh Government announces £2.5m boost for creative industries

The Welsh Government has unveiled a further £2.5 million in funding for Wales’ creative industries, providing fresh support for film, television and publishing as the sector continues to grow in economic importance.

The package will deliver new investment into film and TV production while offering targeted assistance to the publishing sector as it responds to financial pressures and habging market conditions.

Ministers say the funding will help creative businesses generate new revenue and maintain Wales’ position as a major hub for content production.

More than 3,500 businesses currently operate within the Creative Wales portfolio, employing over 35,000 people. Government figures show the creative sectors generated a combined turnover of £1.5 billion in 2023 — a rise of more than 10% on the previous year.

The announcement follows an earlier £2 million Welsh Government investment into production company Bad Wolf, enabling the creation of two new high-end TV dramas expected to generate £30 million of economic benefit for Wales.

Since Creative Wales was established, ministers have committed £33.8 million across 70 production projects, securing an estimated £419.7 million in direct investment into the Welsh economy.

The sector’s prominence was highlighted earlier this week at the Wales Investment Summit, where creative industries were a major focus.

That theme continued at Friday’s British-Irish Council Summit, which placed cultural and creative collaboration at the centre of discussions between governments.

Minister for Culture Jack Sargeant said the additional funding underlined the government’s commitment to nurturing one of Wales’ most dynamic economic sectors.

‘Success story’

“The creative industries are a real success story for Wales, and we’re hugely proud of the talent that exists across the sector,” he said.

“Whether it’s actors, storytellers, musicians, animators or games developers, our creative industries consistently put our nation on the global stage.

“Not only is the industry an important economic driver for Wales, but we are fostering and upskilling the next generation of creatives by incentivising training and apprenticeship opportunities for our young people, ensuring Wales continues to be a place to enjoy a successful, sustainable career.”

The minister said continued investment was essential to supporting talent, developing creative businesses and ensuring Welsh-made content “stands tall among other countries”.