Welsh Government announces Bluetongue control measures

The Welsh Government has outlined the measures which will be in place for the active transmission period of Bluetongue.

It comes in response to increased risk of Bluetongue, including temperatures that are consistent with the active transmission period.

The disease is caused by infection with bluetongue virus which is mainly spread by biting midges.

It affects sheep, cattle and other ruminants such as deer and goats as well as llamas and alpacas.

Restricted

Some measures are being introduced from 20th June in relation to the current restricted zone in England.

However, there will be no ban on movements of livestock from England and there is no hard border.

All livestock can be moved subject to licenses, qualifying vaccination for cattle and pre-movement testing as appropriate.

Livestock movements within Wales are not subject to Bluetongue restrictions and livestock moves from Wales to the restricted zone in England are not subject to Bluetongue restrictions.

From today (Friday, June 20), all animals that need to move from the current restricted zone in England to live in Wales, will need a movement licence issued by APHA which confirms the animals have:

A valid pre-movement test Vaccination with the Boehringer Bultavo-3 vaccine (for cattle only) Have no clinical signs of illness



Test

The Welsh Government will allow cattle fully vaccinated with Boehringer Ingelheim’s Bultavo-3 vaccine, to move under licence, from a restricted zone to Wales without a pre-movement test.

This applies from 20th June and is based on the latest information from vaccine manufacturers regarding the prevention of viraemia by available vaccine products.

All sheep must be pre-movement tested and require an accompanying licence to move into Wales to live from the restricted zone in England, as no vaccine products currently meet the requirements for protecting sheep from BTV-3 to allow them to move out of the restricted zone.

Arrangements will also be put in place to allow livestock to move to and from shows and sales in the restricted zone from 20 June.

This is subject to meeting licensing conditions that are set out online at Bluetongue virus (BTV) | GOV.WALES .

These policies will continue to apply after 1 July when the England-wide restricted zone comes into effect.

Moves direct to slaughter can continue from 20th June and these livestock moves do not require a pre-movement test.

There will be an additional requirement from 1 July when receiving abattoirs in Wales must be designated and meet appropriate licencing conditions to handle Bluetongue-susceptible animals.

‘Benefit’

Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, said: “My goal at this stage remains to keep Bluetongue out of Wales for the benefit of our animals and those who keep them.

“The economic and farmer wellbeing concerns caused by dealing with severe Bluetongue are first and foremost in my mind.

“I also want to allow more time to observe the severity of the disease in England, and for keepers to vaccinate their herds and flocks.

“I have made clear the thinking behind my decision in the Senedd this week, but I want to keep it under review. Should the evidence change, and we need to alter the policy, we will revisit and review this in a dynamic way.

“Our shared priority over the coming weeks is to promote vaccine take-up. All representatives at the Roundtable I recently convened were unanimous in their support for vaccination as the best method of protecting livestock and reducing the impacts of Bluetongue.”

He added: “I cannot in all conscience invite Bluetongue into Wales, but we are prepared to adapt to the evolving disease situation.”

‘Out of touch’

The Welsh Conservatives have warned the policy is “out of touch with farming reality”.

Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs Samuel Kurtz – a farmer himself – said: “It’s neither proportionate nor pragmatic. Movement restrictions on stock, when the disease is not spread from animal-to-animal transmission but by midges, are sowing uncertainty at the height of the trading season, this isn’t protecting the industry; it’s paralysing it.

“We all want to keep bluetongue out, but this heavy-handed and bureaucratic policy will only harm the industry it aims to protect and the Deputy First Minister has admitted he cannot guarantee the Welsh Government approach will keep Bluetongue out of Wales.

“The Welsh Conservatives are calling on the Welsh Government to urgently reconsider its stance and align with England’s restricted zone policy with increased vaccinations.

“This coordinated approach, while not perfect, better reflects the realities of animal movements and the shared nature of the threat, offering a more practical solution for farmers on both sides of the border.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

