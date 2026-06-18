Welsh Government announces extra £145m for NHS

Nation.Cymru staff

The Welsh Government has announced an additional £145 million for NHS Wales, with the majority of the funding earmarked for efforts to reduce waiting lists.

The funding package, which will be included in the Welsh Government’s first Supplementary Budget for 2026-27, consists of £100 million in day-to-day spending and a further £45 million in capital investment.

Ministers said the £100 million revenue allocation would be used to support measures aimed at reducing waiting times across the health service.

A further £25 million will be invested in new surgical and diagnostic hubs, with the Welsh Government planning to develop up to 10 such centres over the next four years.

The hubs are intended to provide high-volume treatment and diagnostic services, allowing more patients to be seen outside traditional hospital settings.

An additional £20 million has been allocated for maintenance work across the NHS estate.

The funding announcement comes ahead of the publication of the Welsh Government’s Supplementary Budget on 23 June, which will set out its spending plans for the remainder of the financial year.

First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth said: “We are determined to ensure the NHS works for both patients and staff – and we are acting now.

“This additional funding sends a clear signal that tackling waiting lists is an urgent and immediate priority for this new Welsh Government.”

The announcement coincided with two healthcare summits being held by the Welsh Government.

One summit is focused on primary care, bringing together health leaders to discuss plans to increase the proportion of NHS spending allocated to primary care services.

The Welsh Government has committed to increasing health board spending on primary care by 0.5% each year from 2027-28.

A second summit is examining employment opportunities for nursing, midwifery and paramedic graduates completing their studies this summer.

Health and Care Minister Mabon ap Gwynfor said: “Today’s summits show we are acting now to make rapid progress towards our ambitions of transforming healthcare in Wales, fulfilling our 100-day commitment to develop a sustainable shift towards primary care, bringing NHS services closer to where people live.”

Commitment

In response to the announcement the Royal College of Nursing said: “RCN Wales welcomes this additional investment in NHS Wales and the Welsh Government’s commitment to reducing waiting times and improving patient care.

“Investment in surgical and diagnostic hubs, alongside funding for essential maintenance, has the potential to improve patient outcomes and increase NHS capacity. However, buildings and equipment alone will not reduce waiting lists. Delivering sustainable improvements depends on having the right workforce in place, and nurses will play a pivotal role in ensuring these hubs achieve their aims.

“Today’s announcement comes as RCN Wales joins healthcare leaders, employers and government representatives at the Graduate Summit to discuss employment opportunities for this year’s nursing graduates. We welcome the Welsh Government’s focus on this issue.

“It remains deeply concerning that newly qualified nurses have faced uncertainty about securing substantive employment. Wales cannot afford to lose the talent, skills and commitment of a generation of nursing graduates that our health and care services desperately need.

“We are pleased to be part of discussions on ensuring every nursing graduate who wishes to work in Wales can begin their career here. Retaining newly qualified nurses is essential for the future sustainability of NHS and social care services.

“We also welcome the commitment to strengthening primary and community care. Any shift in resources towards primary care must be matched by investment in the nursing workforce needed to deliver those ambitions.”