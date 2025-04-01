Welsh Government announces funding for nature conservation projects

The Welsh Government has awarded more than £10 million to thirteen nature conservation projects across Wales.

The schemes which have received funding include initiatives to protect the curlew, restore woodland habitats and safeguard important fish species.

The Nature Networks funding will also support action that local communities can take part in and in and benefit from – such as the building of a Nature Recovery Education Centre for school engagement and survey and monitoring training for volunteers.

Commitment

Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change, Huw Irranca-Davies said: “This significant investment demonstrates our ongoing commitment to protecting Wales’s natural heritage.

“By supporting these 13 diverse projects across our nation, we’re not only preserving precious ecosystems but also empowering communities to become stewards of their local environments.

“The Nature Networks Fund is a crucial tool in our response to the nature emergency, helping us build a more resilient Wales for future generations.”

Andrew White, Director of The National Lottery Heritage Fund in Wales added:”From building bat towers to a new countryside ‘skills hub’, this latest round of awards demonstrates the ambition of the Nature Networks Fund and the importance of connecting people to the natural world on their doorsteps.

“Protecting and strengthening our natural heritage is a key priority for us at the Heritage Fund.

“To meet the challenges facing our habitats and wildlife we need a sustainable, collaborative approach for nature recovery. We are therefore proud to work alongside the Welsh Government and Natural Resources Wales to deliver the Nature Networks Fund.”

To mark the funding announcement, the Deputy First Minister visited Cardiff Beech Woods, the largest semi-natural habitat in Cardiff – with 500,000 people living within 10km.

Bluebells

The woodlands support ancient species like bluebells, ramsons, and wood anemones, the critically endangered Narrow-lipped Helleborine orchid and other protected species such as bats, adders, and possibly Hazel dormice.

Cardiff Council will lead a 24-month project to improve the conservation status and resilience of the woodlands and enhancing public access and enjoyment.

The Nature Networks Fund is a key component of the Nature Network Programme launched in 2021. It supports Welsh Government’s commitment to the Global Biodiversity Framework “30 by 30” goal, which aims to protect 30% of the planet’s land, freshwater and seas by 2030.

