Welsh Government announces Grassroots Pride fund open for applications

Ella Groves – ICNN Senedd Reporter

A Welsh Government fund supporting local Pride events will open for applications next week.

The Grassroots Pride Fund, delivered with support from Pride Cymru, aims to help organisers from across Wales with event costs.

From Monday June 15, organisers can apply to the fund to gain financial support for Pride events across Wales in 2026/27.

There is £69,250 available from the fund this year – up from £17,700 in 2022/23.

In 2025 the fund supported 21 Pride events across Wales, including Barry Pride, Pembrokeshire Pride, and Wrexham Pride.

Aiming to expand the fund to more rural areas and small towns, the Welsh Government has said it wants to create “opportunities for people to come together and be their true selves throughout Wales”.

When applying for the funding, organisations should nominate one lead applicant who will act as project manager and have responsibility for the day-to-day management of the funding.

The fund is administered by Pride Cymru and applications can be made on its website after June 15. The deadline for applications is August 17.

‘Celebrate’

Discussing the importance of the fund and Pride events, Deputy First Minister and minister for social justice and equalities, Sioned Williams, said: “As LGBTQ+ rights face growing threats, the new Welsh Government is clear: we will do all we can to protect and strengthen those rights here in Wales.

“Pride Month is a chance to celebrate the strength and inclusivity of our communities, and to recognise the volunteers whose commitment makes that possible.

“Volunteers bring people together, create spaces of welcome and belonging, and make sure LGBTQ+ people can celebrate safely and openly in their own communities.

“I have already attended Swansea Pride and Pontardawe Pride this month, and I’m looking forward to attending Pride Cymru in Cardiff this weekend and meeting some of the amazing organisations that support our LGBTQ+ communities.

“Respect, solidarity, and fair play are values that have always mattered to people in Wales, and this Welsh Government is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion. I am proud that we committed in our manifesto to providing ongoing support to Pride organisations.”

Dan Walsh, chair of Pride Cymru, said: “Local Prides play a vital role in creating safe, visible, and inclusive spaces for LGBTQ+ people across Wales.

“This fund represents an important investment in grassroots Pride movements, helping community-led organisations develop, grow, and deliver meaningful events and activities that reflect the needs of their local LGBTQ+ communities.”