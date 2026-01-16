Welsh Government announces multi-million-pound coal tip safety funding

Anthony Lewis, Local Democracy Reporter

Millions of pounds will be spent to make coal tips in the Valleys safe in the next few years.

An announcement from Welsh Government confirmed phase one of the new coal tip safety grant will provide funding to 10 local authorities and NRW (Natural Resources Wales) until the end of the 2029-30 financial year.

Key projects include £7m for Nant-Yr-Odyn in Merthyr Tydfil, £5.6m for the phase one of the British Regeneration Project in Torfaen, £4.8m for Graig Ddu Dinas in Rhondda Cynon Taf, £3.8m for Pen Yr Englyn in Rhondda Cynon Taf which is the responsibility of NRW, and £2.3m for Tylorstown landslip remediation in Rhondda Cynon Taf.

It’s part of a new multi-year grant scheme for vital maintenance works on more than 400 former coal tip sites across Wales which includes in excess of £80m of funding.

It’s described as a new approach which will allow local authorities and Natural Resources Wales (NRW) to plan, develop, and deliver larger, more complex schemes.

Works will range from minor maintenance through to major capital projects worth up to £7m.

Announcing the scheme at the British Regeneration Project in Abersychan, Torfaen, the deputy first minister called it “a significant milestone” in the Welsh Government’s commitment to coal tip safety.

The UK Government has pledged £25m in the current financial year and a further £118m over the next three years alongside Welsh Government funding of £87m.

And a pilot environmental engineering placement scheme run by the Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA) has provided six placements in local authorities this year, offering experience in both flood risk management and mines remediation work.

Milestone

Deputy first minister Huw Irranca-Davies said: “This record investment marks a significant milestone in our commitment to coal tip safety.

“The multi-year approach is something I have long called for – it gives the certainty that local authorities and Natural Resources Wales need to plan and deliver bigger and more complex remediation projects.

“This investment does more than make our communities safer. It is huge investment in coalfield communities, growing the economy, and creating jobs in many of the places that need them most.

“Wales once developed mining expertise that was exported throughout the world – now we have the opportunity to lead again, this time in dealing with our mining legacy during a climate emergency.”

Torfaen council leader Anthony Hunt said: “This investment is great news – it will help to us realise our ambitions to improve safety at the site, which is valued by the local community. The project will also have wider benefits in terms of protecting important biodiversity and alleviating the risk of flooding in the local area.

“A lot of towns in Wales grew up around the coal mining industry and it’s right that these communities are protected for future generations. This is a welcome sign of all levels of government working together to achieve that aim.”

Blenau Gwent

A senior councillor has welcomed the “great news” that the Welsh Government will give Blaenau Gwent council just over £5.3 million over three years to deal with coal tip safety in the county borough.

Cabinet member for Neighbourhood and Environment Services Cllr Tommy Smuth (Labour – Sirhowy) said: “This funding announcement is great news for Blaenau Gwent and for other communities living in coal tip communities across Wales.

“It reinforces our commitment to working with partners including Welsh Government to do all we can to keep our communities safe.

“Here, the money will be largely focused on continued works to the tip in Cwmtillery, where people were affected by the landslide just over a year ago, as well as improvements in drainage and infrastructure to some of our other tips around the borough.”

In November 2024, 40 homes had to be evacuated during Storm Bert as heavy rain caused a landslide from an old coal tip near Cwmtillery.

The breakdown for Blaenau Gwent will see the council receive capital funding worth £1.865 million in 2026/2027, £2.02 million in 2027/2028 and £1.02 million in 2028/2029.

Revenue funding worth £145,000 will be received every year for the three-year period.