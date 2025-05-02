Welsh Government announces new scheme to support nature-friendly farming across Wales’ most treasured landscapes

The Welsh Government has launched a new scheme that will provide farmers working in National Parks and National Landscapes in Wales with practical assistance and funding for projects that support nature to recover and thrive.

The £1.8m Ffermio Bro: (Farming in Designated Landscapes) scheme will encourage nature-friendly farming practices in collaboration between farmers and local bodies responsible for areas of land officially recognised and protected for their unique natural, cultural, and scenic qualities.

It was formally announced this week by the Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, during a visit to Upper Meend Farm in the Wye Valley, where the tenants already work closely with the Wye Valley National Landscape and conservation organisations to manage the land as much for wildlife as for the livestock.

‘Unique’

Speaking during his visit, the Deputy First Minister said: “Our National Parks and National Landscapes are truly special and unique. While our landscape bodies have a responsibility to look after these precious areas, our farmers living and working in them know them best.

“That’s why Ffermio Bro has partnership working at its heart to deliver bigger and better projects across our landscapes, because a whole-Wales approach is needed to tackle the nature emergency.

“This scheme will support farmers to work together, allowing nature to thrive alongside the sustainable production of food across our finest landscapes. Ffermio Bro will also help inform the Collaborative Layer of the Sustainable Farming Scheme to help target collaborative funding in future.”

Projects

The Welsh Government says Ffermio Bro will support its commitment to protect 30% of land, freshwater and seas for nature by 2030 by funding a range of collaborative projects such as:

• Planting of low-density woodland such as Ffridd

• Measures to improve rivers and wetlands

• Fencing and activities to facilitate grazing and improve upland grasslands

• Creating hay meadows

• Reducing carbon emissions on farms

• Improving and promoting access routes and permissive paths

• Improving peatland

• Protecting traditional landscape features such as hedgerows, stone and slate walls

The first projects are expected to begin this summer, with the majority delivered between September 2025 and January 2026.

As well as enabling activity on farms, the funding will also support a cohort of Ffermio Bro advisers, based within the Landscape bodies.

These advisers will work closely with farmers, helping deliver successful collaborative projects and signposting them to other support available.

The Deputy First Minister added: “We know which interventions will benefit nature, but places like National Parks are also about culture, traditions, and providing wonderful experiences for the wider community.

“Repairing stone walls and slate fences, improving routes for walkers and other users, and helping preserve historic features on our farms will have a big impact – allowing local people and visitors alike to take full advantage of discovering, enjoying and understanding our incredible landscapes.”

