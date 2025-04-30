Welsh Government announces plans to ban greyhound racing, work to rehome dogs underway

In a landmark legislative statement delivered yesterday (29 April), the Welsh Government has confirmed its intention to introduce a ban on greyhound racing in Wales.

The move formalises a similar announcement in February this year, which followed extensive public consultation, expert evidence, and increasing pressure from advocacy groups and the public alike.

The new legislation, expected to be introduced within this Senedd term, will make Wales the first nation in the UK to commit to a complete ban, setting a strong precedent in animal welfare policy.

In a powerful display of unity and compassion, several leading animal rescue organisations across Wales have come together to form the Welsh Greyhound Partnership, a dedicated coalition that has pledged to provide a rescue space for every greyhound affected by the closure of the industry.

The Welsh Greyhound Partnership consists of Almost Home Dog Rescue, Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, Blue Cross, Dogs Trust, Forever Hounds Trust, Greyhound Rescue Wales, Greyhound Trust South West Wales, Hope Rescue and RSPCA.

These 9 organisations have issued a joint statement, which reads: “As the Welsh Greyhound Partnership, we commit to:

Ensuring that there is a rescue space for every single greyhound leaving racing in Wales as a result of the implementation of a ban.

Providing a central point of contact for owners and trainers wanting to relinquish their dogs.

Ensuring that all dogs are provided with veterinary and behavioural support in accordance with their individual needs while in the care of rescue organisations and in preparation for rehoming, regardless of which organisation they are helped by.

Coordinating the allocation of dogs to each of our organisations, to make the best use of our collective resources.

Tim Doyle, CEO of Greyhound Rescue Wales, said: “A great deal of work has been taking place behind the scenes between all organisations in the Partnership.

“We have been planning for this moment for some time and we are confident that by joining our efforts, we can provide for every single dog leaving the industry in Wales as a result of a ban.”

The government has pledged to work closely with the greyhound racing sector, animal welfare organisations, and rehoming groups to implement the ban in a responsible and humane manner.

Yesterday’s announcement has been widely welcomed by campaigners, who are keen to see action following the announcement of a forthcoming ban by Huw Irranca-Davies MS in February of this year.

