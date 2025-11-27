Welsh Government announces support for sexual violence survivors

Survivors of sexual violence across Wales will be able to access specialist counselling and emotional support more quickly, with a new £2.4m Welsh Government investment announced on White Ribbon Day (25 November).

By next March, those who need specialist counselling and emotional support will have begun their recovery journey with their first therapy session.

Funding will go to New Pathways, Stepping Stones, Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Centre North Wales and Cyfannol Women’s Aid. The additional support will allow these organisations to offer more appointments, recruit specialist counsellors and provide timely, trauma-informed care for survivors across Wales.

Sexual violence therapeutic services play a vital role in helping people recover from the lasting impact of sexual violence, including anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress. They give survivors a safe space to process trauma, rebuild confidence and regain a sense of control over their lives. These services also reduce isolation, promote healing and encourage survivors to come forward for support and justice.

The extra funding announced today will ensure that all victims in Wales can get the support they need, with services that are properly funded, high quality, and tailored to each person’s circumstances.

Jackie Stamp, CEO at New Pathways, has welcomed the funding. She said: “The funding announced today will make a significant difference to the lives of people of all ages affected by sexual violence in Wales.

“Many of our clients are highly traumatised by their experiences, and providing access to specialist therapy services as soon as possible is essential to aid their recovery.

“This money will enable specialist sexual violence services like ours to recruit and train more counsellors to meet the current high demand for our services, and in doing so it will change many peoples’ lives.”

Jane Hutt, the Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice said: “There is no place for harassment, abuse or violence in our society. Ten years on from our landmark Violence Against Women, Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence Act 2015, we focus on making Wales the safest place to be a woman or a girl.

“However, we know that sexual violence is the reality for too many women, men and children in Wales, and that it has a long-lasting impact. I want to do all I can to ensure they can access the right support as quickly as possible so they can begin their recovery journey without delay.

“We are proud to work alongside dedicated specialist organisations, the police and wider public services to prevent abuse, tackle perpetration and make sure that everyone affected by sexual violence can access the support they need, when they need it.”