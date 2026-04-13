Welsh Government approves £66m new secondary school

Plans for a new multi-million pound secondary school have been approved by the Welsh Government.

The project will see a new £66 million building developed for Ysgol Uwchradd Caergybi in Holyhead, with pupils aged 11 to 18 set to relocate to a site near the town’s leisure centre, subject to land being secured.

Anglesey Council said the decision brings the statutory consultation process to a close and represents a key milestone for education provision in the area.

The existing school on Alderley Terrace has faced increasing challenges in recent years, including the discovery of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) in 2023.

The building has been rated as requiring major repair or replacement in the short to medium term, with projected maintenance costs approaching £29 million.

Anglesey Council’s Director of Education, Skills and Young People, Aaron C Evans, said the approval was a major step forward.

He added: “We’re delighted that Welsh Government has given its seal of approval for a new building for Ysgol Uwchradd Caergybi.

“Creating a modern, purpose-built school building represents a major investment in education in Caergybi and its catchment area. We believe this project will secure the long-term sustainability of secondary education locally and provide specialist learning spaces of the highest standard.”

The new school is expected to open in autumn 2030, with the current site closing earlier that summer.

Anglesey Council’s Chief Executive, Dylan J. Williams, said the plans would provide a high-quality and sustainable learning environment.

He said: “Welsh Government approval without any modifications marks an important milestone in our plans to provide high-quality, sustainable education for young people.

“A modern new learning environment would ensure that pupils have access to the best facilities and opportunities available.”

The proposed building is designed to achieve a BREEAM ‘excellent’ rating and operate at net zero, in line with Welsh Government sustainability standards.

More than 1,000 responses were received during an earlier consultation process, with 79% supporting the relocation.

Road safety

However, concerns were raised about the site being further from the town centre, road safety, and the loss of the existing school’s historic links.

The council said it had undertaken a detailed appraisal before selecting the preferred location.

Funding for the scheme is expected to be shared between the Welsh Government and the local authority through a Mutual Investment Model, with the council contributing around £1.2 million annually over 25 years.

The project will now move to the statutory planning stage before construction can begin.