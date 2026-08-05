Welsh Government backing for major cycling event confirmed

Nation.Cymru staff

The Welsh Government has announced three years of financial backing for a major cycling event as Wales prepares to host the Tour de France Grand Départ in 2027.

The funding will support RideCymru, a three-day road cycling event organised by Threshold Sports, as part of efforts to increase cycling tourism and participation in Wales.

RideCymru will take place this September, with participants completing a 250-mile route through Wales over three days.

Wales receives more than 200,000 overnight road cycling trips annually, with those visits accounting for more than £70m in spending.

The figures are based on two-year averages for 2022 and 2023 and include spending across the whole trip rather than solely on cycling activities.

Welsh Government Cabinet Minister for Sports Heledd Fychan said: “We’re pleased to support RideCymru through this new partnership as Wales continues to strengthen its reputation as one of the world’s great cycling destinations.

“As we look ahead to hosting the Tour de France Grand Départ in 2027, RideCymru will play an important role in encouraging more people to discover Wales by bike, while delivering lasting benefits for local communities, tourism, and the wider economy.”

Nick Tuppen, chief executive of Threshold Sports, said: “RideCymru was created to showcase everything that makes cycling in Wales so special.

“While riders will undoubtedly come for the challenge, they’ll leave having experienced the incredible roads, welcoming communities and breathtaking scenery that make Wales one of Europe’s finest places to ride.”

The amount of Welsh Government support involved has not been disclosed in the announcement.

Entries for the 2027 RideCymru are due to open in September.

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