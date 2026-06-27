Welsh Government backs Armed Forces Day celebrations with £20,000 funding

Nation.Cymru staff

The Welsh Government is supporting this year’s Armed Forces Day, hosted by Carmarthenshire County Council, joining communities in recognising the service and contribution of the Armed Forces.

The Armed Forces Day event has received £20,000 from the Welsh Government’s 2026–27 budget.

The Welsh Government supports the Armed Forces community across Wales, helping to deliver services such as specialist mental health support for veterans, support for children from service families in schools, improved access to health and wellbeing activities, and dedicated liaison officers working with local authorities.

The Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice and Equalities, Sioned Williams, will attend the event to mark the occasion. Speaking ahead of the event, she said:

“Armed Forces Day is a chance to show our appreciation for all those who serve, and have served, and to recognise the contribution they make to our communities. It is also an opportunity to acknowledge the contribution made by Service families and the support available to them.

“We want veterans and Service families to be supported to succeed in Wales, in their homes, in their communities and in their careers, so that their skills, experience and talents continue to enrich Welsh society.”

“I thank all who serve and have served, and their families. I would also like to thank the organisations and volunteers who work tirelessly throughout the year to support our Armed Forces community.”