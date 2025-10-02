Welsh Government backs landmark green housing project despite local concerns

Ted Peskett, Local Democracy Reporter

There has been a major update in plans to build what’s been called the UK’s largest net-zero housing development near a Welsh beauty spot.

The Welsh Government announced it had agreed a contract with housing developers Barratt Redrow to deliver 576 homes on land at Upper Cosmeston Farm.

Concerns have been raised about the development, which will be just outside of Penarth and near Cosmeston Lakes Country Park, including its potential impact on traffic and a loss of green space.

Housing shortages

The Welsh Government sees the scheme playing an important role in tackling housing shortages and achieving its net zero ambitions.

Cabinet secretary for housing and local government, Jayne Bryant, said: “This landmark development sets a new standard for sustainable housing not only in Wales but across the UK and beyond.

“This isn’t just about building homes – it’s about creating thriving communities and tackling the climate emergency head-on.

“Our net zero policy is driving real investment and real change in how we build the homes Wales desperately needs.

“The agreement with Barratt Redrow represents a significant step-change that shows what’s possible when we put people and our planet first and I’m particularly pleased with their commitment to delivering training and apprenticeships, helping to build skills and careers for the next generation.”

David Thomas, Chief Executive of Barratt Redrow, said: “As one of the leading housebuilders in Wales we are proud to be working with the Welsh Government to build the largest net zero new community in the UK.

“It will be an exemplar development and a great place to live, with fantastic community facilities, a strong commitment to affordable housing, and cutting-edge sustainability credentials. Every highly energy efficient home will be heated by a ground source heat pump and powered by photovoltaic panels and batteries, cutting carbon and bills for future residents.”

The Welsh Government has said that the scheme is not only the UK’s largest net zero housing development, but is also believed to be one of the biggest in Europe. Cardiff University has been appointed to independently assess and verify the data that monitors the homes’ zero carbon performance.

‘Falling to pieces’

However, with the population of the area set to be added to in the hundreds, many existing residents and councillors are worried about the impact this will have.

One councillor representing the community of Sully, which is a three-minute drive down the main road from the application site, said the new housing development will put pressure on services in an area that’s “already chock-a-block”.

Vale of Glamorgan Council member Cllr Kevin Mahoney claimed at a planning committee meeting in 2024 there were no places at schools, dentists, or GP surgeries in the area at the time and said the road infrastructure was “falling to pieces”.

He added: “We know full well that the road can’t take any more traffic.”

The plans for Upper Cosmeston Farm site show it will eventually include a primary school, public open space, and other community facilities.

One Vale council planning officer also said in a 2024 planning meeting that there is an opportunity for health service needs to be catered for at the site in the future.

Residents have also raised concerns about the impact the development might have on the nearby Wales Coast Path and the loss of agricultural land.

The Welsh Government argued the homes will help Vale of Glamorgan tackle its housing crisis.

In March 2025 Vale of Glamorgan Council said there were 7,217 households on the council housing waiting list, up from 6,930 households in September 2024.

The Welsh Government has said that 50% of the homes will be affordable, with 219 set to be available for social rent. The development will also include a new primary school, open space and an active travel route, creating a sustainable community.