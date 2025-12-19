Welsh Government backs research into devolving broadcasting powers

Amelia Jones

New research will investigate potential pathways for devolving broadcasting powers in Wales, in a project funded by the Welsh Government.

The study, led by Professor Jamie Medhurst from the Department of Theatre, Film, and Television Studies at Aberystwyth University, will explore five options for the future of public service broadcasting in Wales, ranging from maintaining the current powers of the Senedd to full devolution of oversight and regulation.

Researchers will examine the costs and practicalities of any proposed changes, consider whether a new governing body would be required, and assess how each option could address Welsh language programming and content reflecting Welsh cultural interests.

This project builds on a 2023 report from the Shadow Broadcasting a Communications Authority for Wales, where a panel explored ways to improve the governance of broadcasting and communications in Wales.

Broadcasters, policymakers, political parties, trade unions, and other organisations across Wales will be interviewed as part of the project, which begins this month and is scheduled to run until March 2026.

Professor Medhurst said: “Each of the four nations comprising the United Kingdom has such distinct identities that there is an argument that the broadcasting landscape should better reflect that.

“Wales’ bilingual identity means it has specific considerations within the wider UK. It is important to explore what that means for its broadcasting.”

The Welsh Government Minister for Culture, Skills and Social Partnership, Jack Sargeant MS, added: “Wales has a unique bilingual cultural identity that deserves to be properly reflected in our broadcasting landscape.

“This essential funding will help Aberystwyth University to explore the five pathways to broadcasting devolution, as set out in the Expert Panel’s report.

“This project will gather vital evidence to identify options for strengthening Wales’s broadcasting framework.

“By supporting this work, we are taking forward our commitment to ensure broadcasting better meets the needs of our communities, examining important considerations including costs, governance structures, and how any changes would meet the need for Welsh language and Welsh interest programming,” he said.

The research compliments ongoing work at Aberystwyth University on a broader four-nations study of broadcasting devolution across the United Kingdom, announced earlier this year.