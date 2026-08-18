Welsh Government backs training for men to tackle violence against women and girls

Nation.Cymru staff

Twenty men have undertaken specialist training as part of a Welsh Government campaign that sets out to create safer communities for women and girls.

The Welsh Government’s Sound campaign aims to prevent violence against women and girls by encouraging men to learn about gender-based violence and healthy behaviours, and to have conversations with their peers.

In partnership with White Ribbon, the Welsh Government trained twenty men who already work closely with young people, helping them start conversations about harmful behaviour, healthy relationships and positive masculinity.

One ambassador, Cardiff musician James Minas, used the training to establish Bros B4 Lows – a support group for men in Wales’s music scene. The group provides a safe space to discuss mental health, relationships and life challenges.

James Minas said:”I joined the programme because I wanted to learn more and feel more confident having difficult conversations.

“During the training, I realised there wasn’t really a space for men in Cardiff’s music community to come together and support each other. Being in music can be quite isolating, and I wanted to give men a safe space to come to if they wanted to, to talk as little or as much as they like. That’s what inspired Bros B4 Lows.

“The response has been really positive. We’ve already held several meetups and brought together men from different music backgrounds. It gives people a chance to talk, listen and support one another. Those conversations are really important.”

Prevention is key

Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice and Equalities, Sioned Williams said:”We are committed to ending violence against women, domestic abuse and sexual violence in our society.

“Prevention is key and it must be part of a whole system response. That means working across government, services and communities to challenge harmful attitudes, promote respect and stop abuse from happening in the first place.

“Our Sound ambassadors are already making a real difference in their communities.

“Young men need positive role models who can lead honest conversations about respect, relationships and behaviour. This training gives ambassadors the skills and confidence to do exactly that.”

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.