Welsh Government begins talks with UK over rail funding and devolution

Nation.Cymru staff

The Welsh Government has begun negotiations with Westminster over rail funding and the future devolution of the rail network, arguing Wales has been consistently short-changed on investment.

Deputy Minister for Transport Mark Hooper said ministers wanted to secure a fairer funding settlement while laying the groundwork for full devolution of rail infrastructure and services.

The move fulfils a commitment made in the Welsh Government’s first 100 days in office and comes amid long-running complaints that Wales has received a disproportionately small share of UK rail spending.

According to the Welsh Government, Wales accounts for around 10% of Britain’s rail network by track length but has received just 1.5% of total UK rail investment over the past 15 years.

Three immediate priorities have been identified as ministers begin discussions with the UK Government.

They include accelerating delivery of previously announced rail improvements needed to support up to six proposed new stations in south-east Wales. The stations – Cardiff East, Newport West, Somerton, Llanwern, Magor & Undy and Cardiff Parkway – are intended to improve local rail links and help reduce pressure on the M4.

Ministers also want to influence the forthcoming UK Railways Bill to give Wales a stronger voice over rail decisions, while negotiating a funding settlement they say better reflects the country’s needs.

In the longer term, the Welsh Government intends to press for the full devolution of rail infrastructure and services, bringing responsibility for both track and trains under Welsh control.

The issue has become a longstanding point of contention between Cardiff Bay and Westminster, with successive Welsh governments arguing Wales has missed out on billions of pounds of rail investment, including funding linked to the HS2 project.

Mr Hooper said the current system had failed Wales: “For decades, the UK Government has admitted it has failed to invest in the Welsh rail network and instead allowed it to decline.

“Our ambition is to change that. We have a vision of a devolved rail network where rail services are designed around the needs of our people, our communities and our economy.

“Decisions over rail investment should be made here in Wales, not Westminster.

“We want a rail network that is designed in Wales, delivered in Wales, and accountable to the people of Wales.”

‘Pathway’

He acknowledged that full devolution would not happen immediately but said the Welsh Government had “a pathway and the determination to see it through”.

The Welsh Government said its plans formed part of its wider ambition to improve public services and strengthen the Welsh economy through better transport links.