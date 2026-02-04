Welsh Government called to act to ensure Cymraeg is “lived, not just learned”

The Senedd’s Welsh Language Committee is calling on the Welsh Government to take stronger, more strategic action to increase everyday Welsh language use, as it publishes its new report, ‘Cymraeg for all?’

Launching the report, Chair of the Culture, Communications, Welsh Language, Sport and International Relations Committee, Delyth Jewell MS, said: “Cymraeg belongs to every one of us in Wales, whether we speak it or not. But our inquiry shows that too many people lack the confidence, opportunities or spaces to use Welsh in their daily lives, especially in areas where Welsh is not often heard.

“Festivals, community groups, workplaces and new technologies all play a powerful role in bringing the language to life. Yet without long-term planning, proper investment and a commitment to building on momentum, we risk losing the gains already made.

“If we truly want a million Welsh speakers, and for those speakers to use the language every day, then the Welsh Government must be bold, proactive and ambitious. Cymraeg must be a language that people live, not just learn.”

The Committee is urging the Welsh Government to create a national legacy framework to ensure major Welsh language festivals leave a lasting, year round impact on their host communities.

It also calls for a dedicated legacy fund to support the Mentrau Iaith and local partners in delivering post festival programmes, particularly in areas with fewer Welsh speakers.

Ensuring that low income families can access major festivals at little, or no cost is highlighted as essential, supported by long-term, stable funding for the Urdd and the National Eisteddfod.

The report also stresses the need for stronger research to understand how festivals build confidence and increase everyday Welsh language use, especially in lower density areas.

Improving open data and removing barriers to data sharing are identified as priorities to support the development of Welsh language technology and AI. This must be accompanied by multiyear funding models and increased investment in institutions such as Canolfan Bedwyr.

In addition, the Committee is calling for: Support for community led and grassroots sports initiatives; help for clubs to recruit and train Welsh speaking coaches; and more informal opportunities for people to use Welsh in everyday settings.

The Welsh Government must now formally respond to the Committee’s recommendations.

Responding to the Senedd’s Culture, Communication, Welsh Language and International Relations Committee’s ‘Cymraeg for All?’ report, Owain Meirion, Chair of Cymdeithas yr Iaith, said: “The title of the report rightly raises doubts about the access of the people of Wales to the Welsh language. What is key moving forward is that the next Welsh government takes serious action on these recommendations, as well as other policies, with a broad and ambitious programme across all government departments with the aim of increasing the status and use of the language in all aspects of life and in all parts of Wales.

“Similarly, our manifesto asks for the political parties ahead of the election in May, which we recently published, call on and challenge the next Welsh Government to move away from saying in rhetoric only that the Welsh language belongs to everyone, and to act to ensure that this is true and ensure the future of the Welsh language as a living language.”

While Plaid Cymru’s spokesperson on the Welsh language, Heledd Fychan MS shared: “This report clearly shows that there is an important role for the government not only in creating opportunities for people living in Wales to learn Welsh, but also in creating opportunities for people to use the language, wherever they live in Wales.

“It also makes it clear that the government needs to go further, and that the current strategies are not going far enough.

“The promotion of the Welsh language is about creating the conditions in which the choice to use the Welsh language is normal, supported and welcomed. That is the vision that Plaid Cymru is committed to achieving – a confident, inclusive multilingual Wales where the Welsh language can flourish.”