Welsh Government commits £15.75m to extend support to unpaid carers to 2029

Unpaid carers across Wales will continue to receive financial support and respite opportunities following a Welsh Government commitment of £15.75 million over the next three years.

The funding, confirmed today, will extend two key schemes — the Short Breaks Scheme and the Carers Support Fund — until 2029.

The programmes are considered a vital safety net for thousands of unpaid carers who shoulder responsibility for looking after relatives and friends

Ministers said the investment reflects the “invaluable contribution” carers make to communities and public services.

The Short Breaks Scheme provides personalised respite options, allowing carers of all ages to take time away from their duties. Support can include social activities, leisure memberships and hobby equipment.

In its first three years, the scheme delivered more than 50,000 breaks, far exceeding its original target of 30,000. Officials say it has also brought previously unknown carers into contact with support services, enabling longer-term assistance.

The Carers Support Fund offers emergency financial help to individuals on low incomes, covering essential costs such as food, household goods and energy bills.

Between April 2022 and April 2025, the fund supported 29,500 carers — almost double its target. Alongside direct grants, the fund provides advice on welfare benefits and financial planning to create lasting improvements.

‘Invaluable contribution’

Minister for Children and Social Care Dawn Bowden said the renewed funding underscored the government’s commitment to unpaid carers. “These schemes are not just about providing respite and financial support — they’re about recognising the invaluable contribution carers make to our society and ensuring they have the support to look after their own wellbeing whilst caring for others,” she said.

Carers Trust Wales welcomed the announcement, describing unpaid carers as essential to the sustainability of health and social care.

Director Kate Cubbage said many carers only seek help when they reach crisis point. “Too often carers tell us that they are left to care alone without the right support,” she said. “Confirmation of multi-year funding provides much needed investment in the services that are best placed to be there for carers when they need it most.”

She added that the funding would offer “a lifeline” to carers facing difficult financial decisions, while also providing stability for the organisations supporting them.