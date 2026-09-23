Welsh Government ‘committed to international solidarity, respect for human rights and the rule of international law’ says Enterprise Minister

Ella Groves, ICNN Senedd Reporter

Opposition parties have expressed concern that a new ‘ethical framework’ to Wales’ defence sector could cost jobs.

Plaid Cymru’s enterprise minister Adam Price said the Welsh Government was “committed to international solidarity, respect for human rights and the rule of international law”.

While acknowledging growing “geopolitical instability”, he said support for the defence sector in Wales could not be “unconditional”.

Speaking in the Senedd on Tuesday September 22, he said: “Democratic societies have a legitimate right to defend themselves and that the defence, security and resilience sectors play an important role in protecting the freedoms and values that we hold dear.”

He added: “People in Wales rightly expect that support to reflect our values and responsibilities.

“It’s important that we recognise legitimate ethical concerns while supporting a focus on high-quality jobs that the sector sustains in communities across all parts of Wales.”

“Long-standing hostility”

“Political ideology” must not be placed ahead of “Welsh security, Welsh jobs, and Welsh investment”, said Reform’s shadow minister for economy.

Pontypridd Cynon Merthyr MS, Jason O’Connell said the Welsh Government should be doing “everything possible” to bring defence investment to Wales and said the new framework could discourage this.

Mr O’Connell accused Plaid Cymru of having a “long-standing hostility” towards the defence industry, noting previous comments made by transport minister, Mark Hooper, and culture minister, Heledd Fychan, condemning arms fairs.

He said the framework needed to be evidence-based.

Mr Price clarified that “most democratic governments around the world” have a “specific legal and, often, ethical framework” governing the sector, noting both the Scottish and Northern Irish governments as examples.

This would be bring Wales in line with other governments across the world.

“Slows things down”

Labour’s spokesperson for employment and economic transformation, Shav Taj, agreed with the necessity of an ethical framework, but stressed the importance of protecting jobs already in Wales.

She said: “ Wales has more than 200 companies serving aerospace, defence, more than 50 organisations in maintenance, let alone all the colleges and all of the training etc, and the really good apprenticeship jobs that are here as well.”

Ms Taj questioned whether the minister had spoken with the UK Government to discover if the proposed framework will be “much different” to what already exists.

Her “biggest worry” is the framework would “slow things down” and called for the minister to ensure the involvement of trade unions and that it would bring job security.

Mr Price emphasised the importance of being “mindful” of responsibilities to the defence sector workforce, noting it employed more than 16,000. The framework, he said, aimed to “get the balance right” between economic goals and maintaining consistent values.

“Disappointed”

Conservative spokesperson Janet Finch-Saunders was scathing in her criticism, describing the framework as “nothing more than an ideological blacklist”.

She said: “Wales should be competing for a greater share of rising UK defence spend and encouraging responsible defence companies to invest here. Instead, this government is creating uncertainty as businesses decide where to place new contracts and jobs.”

Ms Finch-Saunders took aim at an Opera Cymru production of the story of the 1936 arson of an RAF bombing school, in which then Plaid Cymru leader Saunders Lewis participated.

She said: “Instead of subjecting the people who equip our armed forces to an ‘ethical’ test, Plaid Cymru should apply one to publicly supported arts organisations that celebrate or platform those who have committed or glorified violence against the British state.

“Whether it is an opera hailing Saunders Lewis and his fellow arsonists as national heroes, or public funding connected with Green Man while the festival gave Kneecap a stage.”

The Tory spokesperson called on the minister to share how many investment decisions have been suspended, adding “will lawful Welsh firms be blacklisted simply because Plaid Cymru disapproves of their industry?”

Responding, Mr Price accused the member of mischaracterising his government’s position in “many different ways” but emphasised there is “nothing to fear” for the defence sector.

He said: “I recognised in my statement that there is an important and legitimate role for the defence sector in the defence of democracy, not least in the uncertain times that we’re living in, but it needs to be done in an ethical way.”

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