Welsh Government confirms funding to develop Wales’s first livestock disease testing centre

The Welsh Government has confirmed funding to begin developing a new regional diagnostic centre at Aberystwyth University for disease testing of livestock.

Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies, who has responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, has announced £265,000 for Aberystwyth University to begin the process of designating the institution as Wales’ first specialist diagnostic hub for notifiable animal diseases such as bluetongue.

The new centre would operate from VetHub1, the university’s secure biocontainment facility, and marks Wales’ first step towards regionalising disease testing.

At present, Welsh livestock samples must be sent to laboratories outside the country for processing, adding delays during critical outbreaks.

Mr Irranca-Davies said the investment would build greater resilience into Wales’ disease-surveillance system.

“I’m delighted to announce this funding which will begin building more resilience in our animal disease testing,” he said.

“The centre will strengthen long-term surveillance capacity within Wales, reduce response times during outbreaks and provide surge testing capability. Recent experience of the bluetongue outbreak and avian influenza has shown that enhanced capacity is crucial as we tackle future disease threats.”

Aberystwyth University currently hosts the only facility in Wales with the infrastructure required for this kind of high-volume diagnostic testing.

The funding will enable a scoping and development phase, beginning the process of meeting the accreditation requirements of the UK Accreditation Service and compliance with the Specified Animal Pathogens Order.

Milestone

Professor Iain Barber, Pro Vice-Chancellor for the Faculty of Sciences, said the investment marks an important milestone.

“We’re excited to begin this scoping exercise, which marks the first step toward strengthening Wales’s capacity for rapid animal disease testing,” he said. “While this is an early stage, it lays the groundwork for a facility that could play a vital role in protecting livestock and supporting biosecurity in the future.”

The proposed centre would provide faster results for farmers during disease outbreaks, support earlier containment decisions and help maintain trade and animal welfare standards.

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Vikki Howells, said the investment highlights the role universities play in delivering tangible national benefits.

“It is fantastic that Aberystwyth University will be home to Wales’ first high-throughput testing centre for animal diseases,” she said. “This investment recognises the university’s outstanding expertise in veterinary science and will support our farming communities directly.”