Welsh Government considers taking major development out of council’s hands

Elgan Hearn, Local Democracy Reporter

A proposed development expected to create 370 jobs could be taken out of the hands of local planners after the Welsh Government received a request to intervene in the planning process.

Planning inspectors are considering whether to call in an application for the proposed Cymru Tech Park near Newtown, with the request currently undergoing initial processing.

The hybrid planning application, submitted in June by Powys County Council and NPTC Group of Colleges, seeks permission for the first phase of the scheme, including an advanced manufacturing centre, a Green Skills Academy, business units and a new access road.

The wider development aims to create a hub for advanced manufacturing, innovation and skills, with its backers claiming it could support around 370 jobs.

Because the application is hybrid, part seeks full planning permission while the remainder is in outline, establishing the principle of future development, with detailed plans to be submitted later.

The proposals have attracted opposition from some local residents.

A campaign group, No to Cymru Tech Park Newtown, has been formed to oppose the development, citing concerns about increased traffic, the loss of green fields, the site’s proximity to homes and doubts over whether it will deliver the promised economic benefits.

An application asking the Welsh Government to call in the proposal was submitted on July 17.

If accepted, the Welsh Government could remove the decision from Powys County Council and determine the application itself.

The development was also discussed earlier this month by Newtown and Llanllwchaiarn Town Council, which said it recognised both the potential benefits and drawbacks of the scheme.

In its response, the town council acknowledged the potential for the development to create jobs, retain young people in the area and strengthen Newtown as a centre for employment and training.

However, it questioned whether the outcome had effectively already been determined, noting that Powys County Council’s GROW Powys Economic Strategy 2026–2040 includes a commitment to establish a centre of excellence for advanced manufacturing and engineering skills in Newtown.

The town council also called for residents’ concerns over traffic, noise, flooding, the scale of the buildings and the loss of green space to be fully addressed.

It further requested that any Section 106 developer contributions should be used to maintain and enhance local open spaces, including the community orchard.

Powys County Council had initially expected to determine the application by August 7, although that timetable could change if the Welsh Government decides to call in the scheme.

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