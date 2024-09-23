Welsh Government consults on plan to end tax break for independent schools

The Welsh Government has launched a consultation on plans to end a tax break for some fee-charging schools.

The move would withdraw charitable non-domestic rates relief from private schools from 1 April 2025.

The proposal seeks to bring independent schools with charitable status in line with other independent schools in Wales, for the purposes of non-domestic rates.

In Wales, private schools are registered as independent schools.

Tax relief

Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford said: “We believe that independent schools with charitable status in Wales should be treated in the same way as those which are not charities, which is why we are proposing removing this tax relief.

“It would bring Wales into line with Scotland and the UK Government is also planning to make similar changes in England.”

There are 83 independent schools registered in Wales; 17 receive charitable non-domestic rates relief worth around £1.3m every year.

The Welsh Government says the funding released by ending this tax relief would be available to support local public services.

The consultation sets out the Welsh Government’s proposal and asks for views.

It will run for 12 weeks from 23 September and responses are requested by 16 December 2024.

