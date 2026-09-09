Welsh Government consults on restricting mobile phones in schools

Nation.Cymru Staff

Mobile phone use could be restricted throughout the school day at schools across Wales under new national guidance being put out for consultation.

Following the 12-week consultation, new guidance will be published in early 2027 in response to growing concerns about the impact of mobile phone use on learners’ wellbeing, engagement and behaviour.

It will also address concerns around the impact on learning, while recognising the role that digital technology can play in education when used appropriately.

The move follows a commitment by the new Welsh Government to tackle mobile phone use in schools as part of its first 100 days in office, with Education Minister Anna Brychan announcing plans for national guidance in June.

A Welsh Government survey published that month found that 82% of education workforce respondents supported statutory restrictions on mobile phone use in schools.

Nearly three-quarters (74.6%) also said existing restrictions had a positive impact on reducing distraction, while 65% reported a positive impact on behaviour management and 60.8% on learner wellbeing.

First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth said at the time that his government was “determined to act” to reduce the impact of the use of smartphones during school hours.

Some councils have already backed restrictions on mobile phones in schools, with Caerphilly County Borough Council supporting schools in introducing tougher rules on their use during the school day.

The Welsh Government has now said that developing the new national guidance for schools will provide greater clarity and consistency across Wales.

It will help schools to develop and enhance their mobile phone policies, with the expectation that the use of mobile phones is restricted during the school day, whilst allowing schools to be flexible and reflect their local circumstances.

Anna Brychan MS said: “The First 100-Days Plan made a clear commitment to act on the issue of mobile phone use in schools.

“I fully support, and strongly encourage the introduction of clear and robust restrictions on mobile phone use during the school day up to and including a full restriction across the school site.

“The impact that mobile phones, social media and wider technology can have on the wellbeing, behaviour and learning experiences is substantial and schools and families have raised legitimate concerns about distraction in the classroom.

“This guidance will provide clear national direction and enable schools to develop robust policies, which are consistent across Wales.

“The consultation will give schools, parents, learners and stakeholders the opportunity to ensure their voices are heard and to shape the new guidance to ensure that it is both practical and effective.”

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