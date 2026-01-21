Welsh Government criticised as repair works to Menai Bridge delayed until 2027

Caitlin Thomas

The Welsh Government has been criticised following an announcement that works to repair the Menai Suspension Bridge have been postponed until spring 2027.

The new date is almost two years on from the original deadline of summer 2025, and almost five years on from the original closure of the bridge in October 2022.

The repair work has already been delayed on several occasions, with the original target of completion by the bridge’s 200th anniversary being missed.

Following re‑programming by UK Highways A55 Ltd., and considering the additional engineering assessments required after a critical crossbeam issue arose last year, the Phase 2 works are now scheduled to recommence in February, with completion expected by Spring 2027.

The bridge will remain open to vehicles up to 7.5 tonnes throughout Phase 2 works, with traffic management for short periods of time to complete key elements.

Rhun ap Iorwerth, MS for Ynys Môn and leader of Plaid Cymru, said: “News of further delays to the work on the Menai Suspension Bridge will be met with anger and frustration locally.

“It is unacceptable that the work to fix a bridge that closed in 2022 will now not be completed until 2027 – two years later than originally promised.

“Local residents have already endured years of delays and congestion, local businesses have suffered significant losses, and community groups hoping to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the bridge have been let down.

“I do, however, welcome the fact that our calls to do everything possible to minimise traffic management measures have been heard, and that disruption from now on will be more limited in nature, with a promise that traffic management limited to a few days at a time, rather than weeks or months.

“The people of Ynys Môn and north Wales deserve a government that understands the challenges they face and takes them seriously. This latest development will only reinforce the belief that this is not the case with the current Labour Welsh Government. I’ll be raising this issue as a matter of urgency, seeking firm assurances that there will be no further delays, alongside support for the local economy in the meantime.

The MS has also called for assurances that there will be no further delays, as well as support for businesses to be provided.

‘Essential’

The phase 2 works, scheduled to begin in February, will include maintenance works and the repainting of the bridge.

Throughout this phase, the bridge will remain open to vehicles up to 7.5 tonnes, with traffic management in place for short periods of time for the completion of key elements.

Ken Skates MS, Cabinet Secretary for Transport, said: “these works are essential to safeguarding the long-term integrity of this internationally significant structure.”

He said that he will be seeking “assurance the works will be delivered as safely and as quickly as possible.”

In an update released today (21 January), he shared: “I have already, and will be meeting further with Equitix senior representatives, the overseeing organisation of UK Highways A55 Ltd., to seek assurance the works will be delivered as safely and as quickly as possible. I will again relay, in no uncertain terms, the deep frustration and disappointment felt regarding the delays to the programme.

“The significance of the Menai Suspension Bridge, both as critical infrastructure and as an iconic landmark, cannot be overstated, especially as we mark its bicentenary. While we are all disappointed that the work could not be completed ahead of this significant milestone, safety and structural integrity must always remain paramount.

“Our aim has always been and remains to maintain this iconic structure for generations to come.

“I will continue to provide updates as the works progress. My officials will maintain close oversight of the programme to ensure it proceeds to plan.